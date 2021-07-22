Durham: LIVE IND vs CXI Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs County XI Day 3 of the Practice match from Durham. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara gave India a solid start in the 2nd innings against County Select XI on day 3 of the practice match in Durham on Thursday. However, both Mayank and Pujara failed to convert their starts and departed for 47 and 38. Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja are at the crease for India as their lead cross 200-mark against County Select XI. On Wednesday, India pacers – Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj were the pick of the bowlers for India on Day 2 as both of them wreaked havoc with their seam and swing played a crucial role in bundling out County Select XI for 220. With this, India took a vital 91-run lead. On Day 3, all eyes will be on the Indian top-order once again who failed to impress in the first innings. Particularly, it’s a good chance for Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara to find their form back ahead of the much-awaited five-match Test series versus England, starting August 4 at Trent Bridge.Also Read - Ireland vs South Africa Live Cricket Streaming: Preview, Prediction - Where to Watch IRE vs SA - All You Need to Know About 2nd T20I

India vs County XI Practice Match Day 2 Live Score And Updates From Durham: India (311 & 186/3) vs County XI (220)

19:50 IST: Indians 192/3 decl, lead by 283 runs. Vihari 43*, Thakur 6* Also Read - From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Cricketers React to Deepak Chahar's Heroics as India Register Thrilling 3-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

19:30 IST: Ravindra Jadeja scored a brisk fifty for his team before retiring out. Shardul Thakur is the next man in for India. Lead by 277 runs.

19: 05 IST: Fifty-run partnership for Vihari and Jadeja. Vihari (28) & Jadeja (31) taking India ahead at the moment. The lead is now close to the 250-run mark

18: 30 IST: Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja have stitched together a nice little partnership here. India comfortably placed at 125 for 2.

17.38 IST: LUNCH on Day 3!

That will be Lunch on Day 3 of the three-day warm-up game against County XI.#TeamIndia 311 & 113/2, lead by 204 runs. pic.twitter.com/GItTWrcN7X — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2021



17:33 IST: Lunch Break in Durham! India 113/2 & 311, lead County Select XI (220) 204 runs | Vihari 11*, Jadeja 11*; Carson 2/34

17:15 IST: OUT! Jack Carson gets his second, Cheteshwar Pujara now takes a long walk back to the pavilion – he falls for 38. Carson has now got Pujara in both innings now. So after a solid start, India lost both their openers to the off-spinner. India 98/2 & 311, lead County Select XI (220) by 189 runs

17:03 IST: Still no signs of skipper Rohit Sharma. Hanuma Vihari walks in to bat at the no.3 spot.

16:59 IST: OUT! Mayank Agarwal throws it away, he falls on 47. The opener deserved the half-century but impatience got the better of him. Jack Carson gets the first wicket and it’s a good catch by caught by Washington Sundar. INDS 87/1 (311) in 21.5 overs, lead CSXI (220) 178 runs

16:52 IST: Pujara hits the ‘Shot of the day’! Rhodes bowls it on the off and Pujara cuts it with brutal force on outside off that races away to the boundary at the deep point. India 76/0 & 311 vs County Select XI (220)

16: 41 IST: Solid start from Team India!

FIFTY run partnership comes up between @mayankcricket & @cheteshwar1

#TeamIndia 311 & 52/0, lead County XI by 143 runs pic.twitter.com/G7I0NKYkBT — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2021



16:40 IST: Fifty up for India! Also, the lead for the Indian cricket team has gone past the 150-run mark now. County Select XI have so far used four bowlers – Craig Miles, Lyndon James, Will Rhodes and Jack Carson – and none has been able to draw the first blood. Both Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara are looking solid in the middle. India 62/0 in 15 overs & 311, lead County Select XI (220) 153 runs

16:15 IST: The current partnership between Mayank and Pujara is now worth 40 runs in 10 overs. Agarwal is batting on 22 off 42 while Pujara has made 13 off 18. IND 40/0 & 311 vs CSXI (220)

15:56 IST: Live Cricket Score – Good start for Team India! This has been a solid start by India’s new opening combination of Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara. Both batsmen are playing with a positive mindset and wasting no time in putting the bad balls away. India 30/0 in 8 overs, lead County Select XI (220) by 121 runs

15.40 IST: INDS vs CSXI Live Score and Updates – No Captain Rohit Sharma in the opening slot, that’s a puzzle! Well, Mayank Agarwal scores the first boundary of India’s 2nd innings. Lyndon James drags the ball outside off and Mayank gets to the pitch of it and drives it elegantly for his first four. India 10/0 (311) in 2 overs, lead County Select XI (220) by 101 runs

15:35 IST: You Can Catch All The Live-Action of India vs County Select XI here!

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳 County XI v @BCCI, day 3. Watch all the action live from Emirates Riverside on our multi-camera live stream ⤵️#COUNTYXIvINDIA — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) July 22, 2021



15.30 IST: Hello and a very warm welcome on day 3 of the practice game between India and County XI from Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara are at the crease. Mayank will take the strike. Craig Miles will open the attack for County Select XI. Here we go!

23.04 IST: County XI tail failed to give any fight as India bundled them for just 220. It’s a very good day for Indian seamers especially Umesh Yadav who claimed three wickets and proved why he should get a place in the XI against England. Siraj scalped two, while Bumrah, Shardul, Axar and Jadeja shared a wicket each.

22.22 IST: Haseen Hameed departs as Shardul Thakur gets his first wicket of the day. The English opener slammed a well made 112 before knicking the ball behind the stumps to KL Rahul. FCCXI 198/7 in 77.1 overs

22.02 IST: Ravindra Jadeja joins the party and claims James Rew wicket. On the other hand, Haseeb Hameed completes his century as his audition for the placing in the XI in the Test series is going pretty good so far. FCCXI 175/6 in 71 overs

20.57 IST: Umesh Yadav strikes again and this time he gets the better of Lyndon James to break a gritty stand. Umesh has been outstanding today and getting much more assistance from the pitch than other bowlers. Meanwhile, the Indian spinners have been average today. FCCXI 131/5 in 34 overs

20.08 IST: Haseeb Hameed has completed his fifty and is looking strong. Shardul Thakur has been the least effective pacer from India so far while Umesh Yadav’s case is the opposite and with this momentum, he is going to be an asset for the team in this tour. FCCXI 106/4 in 46 overs

19.02 IST: Umesh Yadav strikes again as he castles opposition captain Will Rhodes. Meanwhile, Haseeb Hameed is making his case strong for a place in XI against India in the Test series after being selected in first two matches, FCCXI 62/4 in 32 overs

18.40 IST: The Indian pacers dominated the first session of Day 2 with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav scalping a wicket each. FCCXI 55/3 in 27 overs

17.47 IST: Haseeb Hameed looks in decent touch and shows some fight against a quality India pace attack. Captain Will Rhodes is also showing some grit to rebuild the innings. FCCXI 44/3 in 21 overs

16.59 IST: Mohammed Siraj joined the party and dismissed his own countryman Washington Sunday playing for County XI. The southpaw scored just 1 run. FCCXI 29/3 in 14 overs

16.47 IST: The two senior bowlers in the Indian line-up Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav strike early to give India an upper hand in the warm-up game. Bumrah got the better of Robert Yates, While Umesh dismissed Libby. FCCXI 29/2 in 12 overs

16.17 IST: Indian pacers have failed to create any major problems for opposition in the initial overs. It is going to be very important for Jasprit Bumrah, who is going through a rough patch. FCCXI 12/0 in 6 overs

15.48 IST: Craig Miles castles Jasprit Bumrah as India all-out for 311 in Durham. All eyes will be on the Indian bowlers now as to how will they respond to that and take advantage of the English conditions.

15.26 IST: We are just a few minutes away from the Day 2 of play as India will resume from 306/9 with Bumrah and Siraj in the middle.