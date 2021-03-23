IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score And Updates Online

Ben Stokes picked up the big wicket of Shikhar Dhawan as the India opener misses the century by two runs in the 1st ODI between India and England at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Tuesday. Mark Wood picked up two big wickets of India captain Virat Kohli for 56 and Shreyas Iyer for 6 as England hurt India. Earlier, Ben Stokes removes Rohit Sharma for 28, England picks up the first wicket versus India in the 1st ODI at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

IND vs ENG FULL ODI SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Also Read - 1st ODI Match Preview: After Clinching Test And T20I Series, India Turn Their Focus on ODIs

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran Also Read - India vs England: Virat Kohli on Verge of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Record And Surpassing Ricky Ponting

  • 4:45 PM IST

    India vs England ODI Live Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Ben Stokes removes Shikhar Dhawan for 98. How unlucky is Dhawan? He timed this shot perfectly but has also found the fielder to perfection. An inch or two to the right and this would have raced to the fence. End of a fabulous knock. Dhawan falls two short of his 18th ton but take nothing away from this fantastic innings. Back of a length delivery outside off, Dhawan pulls it with a short-arm jab. He times it well but ends up hitting it too close to a short mid-wicket. Morgan there reacts quickly and takes a sharp catch low to his right. Stokes gets his second, both the Indian openers, and one can say both a tad lucky. Stokes is not complaining though. India 197/4 in 39.3 overs vs England

  • 4:29 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Good length delivery on off, Rahul looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes wide of the wicketkeeper towards third man for a boundary.

  • 4:26 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England: OUT! CAUGHT! Mark Wood strikes again, Shreyas Iyer departs for 6. Hard to understand why Iyer went for a big shot after scoring a very good boundary in the second ball of this over. Very good catch by the substitute, Liam Livingstone! Wood goes fuller on off, Shreyas looks to go over mid-off but the ball comes quicker and it takes the outer half of Shreyas’ bat as it turns in his hand. It goes towards cover. Substitute, Liam Livingstone comes running in from the deep, puts a slide and takes a very good catch. India 187/3 in 35 overs vs England

  • 4:24 PM IST

    Mark Wood is the wrecker-in-chief for England!

  • 4:23 PM IST

    India vs England 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: FOUR! First boundary for Shreyas Iyer! Brilliant shot! Short ball around off, there have been questions about Iyer with regards to the short ball. He shows he is a very good player of those as he gets on his back foot, rolls his wrists, and in a controlled manner pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. IND 187/2 in 34.3 overs vs ENG in Pune

  • 4:17 PM IST

    Sam Billings is down on the turf and the physio is out to have a look on him. Billings hurt his shoulder while trying to save a certain boundary. It does not look too good to be honest and this might be the end of his game and probably his tour by the initial looks of it. Let’s hope it is not the case though. Liam Livingstone is out on the field as Sam Billings is taken off.

  • 4:16 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan continues his onslaught from the other end, he’s not going to hold back! Back of a length delivery on middle and off from Wood, Dhawan picks the length early and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. He has changed gears in the last few overs with the minimum of fuss. India 175/2 in 32.4 overs vs England

  • 4:12 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs ENG ODI: OUT! CAUGHT! Mark Wood removes Virat Kohli for 56. The Indian captain departs and the wait for his 71st century continues. 1 year 122 days and counting. End of a fantastic knock from Kohli but he fails to convert this into a ton. Wood gets his first wicket, he has bowled superbly and deserves this. The 105-run stand is broken and Moeen Ali makes some amends for Dhawan’s drop early on. Fullish ball on off and middle, Kohli looks to loft his flick over mid-wicket. He does not get enough blade on it and neither does he time it well. He finds the man in the deep to perfection and Moeen Ali there makes no mistake this time. Some respite for England and is this the wicket that sees the tourists pull things back in their favour? IND 170/2 in 32.1 overs vs ENG

  • 4:08 PM IST

    100-run stand between Dhawan-Kohli!

  • 4:08 PM IST

    India vs England ODI Live Score and Updates: DRINKS! India are in a dominating position at the moment, they are controlling things here in Pune. They have set the platform and both the Delhi lads, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli are looking set out in the middle. The pair have added a 100-run stand and will now look to carry on this momentum. The shoulders are dropping in the field for England. They need to find a way to rejuvenate themselves and find a way to break this stand. India 169/1 in 32 overs vs England