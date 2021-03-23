IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score And Updates Online

Hello everyone and a very warm welcome to our live coverage from the series-opening first ODI between India and England to be played in Pune today. We will be bringing you all the latest updates from the contest, score updates, records set or broken among others.  See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021 Live video, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 1st ODI2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket IND vs ENG Live updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live video, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. Debutant pacer Prasidh Krishna picked up the big wicket of England opener Jason Roy for 46 as India draw first blood versus England in the 1st ODI at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Tuesday. Jonny Bairstow and Roy provide England blistering start in the 318 chase . Late half-centuries from Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul power India to 317/5 in 50 overs against England in the 1st ODI. Krunal hit fifty off just 26 balls to become the fastest to score a fifty on his debut in ODI cricket, Rahul also scored his fifty in the 1st ODI. Ben Stokes picked up the big wicket of Shikhar Dhawan for 98 and explosive Hardik Pandya for 1. You can also live cricket blog of match 1st ODI between India vs England from Ahmedabad here. See the latest IND vs ENG, India vs England 1st ODI 2021 Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check India vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score and IND vs ENG Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs England Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - A Year Since COVID-19 Disruption: How Sports in India Adapted to Pandemic

IND vs ENG FULL ODI SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Also Read - IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Krunal Pandya And Prasidh Krishna Given Debuts as India Bat First

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran Also Read - 1st ODI Match Preview: After Clinching Test And T20I Series, India Turn Their Focus on ODIs

Live Updates

  • 7:44 PM IST

    DRINKS! A success for Team India but it has been all England in the second innings so far. It was the Bairstow-Roy show before the latter departed. Jonny has been bravo though. He is unbeaten on 80 now and has given England a dream start. They need just another 183 off 214 balls. India will hope that they can find a way to get a couple more wickets in quick succession and get back in this game. ENG 137/0 in 16 overs vs IND (317/5)

  • 7:43 PM IST

    India vs England ODI Live Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Prasidh Krishna removes Jason Roy for 46. It popped out of substitute, Suryakumar Yadav’s hand but he managed to take in the second attempt! Good pacy length ball outside off from Krishna, Roy looks to place it away from the backward point but hits it uppishly and straight to the fielder there. Substitute, Suryakumar Yadav’s initial attempt pops out of his hand but he manages to take it in the second attempt. Prasidh Krishna manages to break the opening stand and also gets his first victim in ODI. Another score in 40s from Roy and he departs. It has been a tale too familiar for Roy in the white-ball leg of this tour. England 135/1 in 14.3 overs vs India (317/5)

  • 7:38 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs ENG 1st ODI: SIX! Boom! Googly on off from Kuldeep, does not matter. Bairstow gets under the ball and smashes it over long-on for a biggie. He races to 80 with that! This is just vicious from the Yorkshire man! ENG 131/0 in 13.5 overs vs IND (317/5)

  • 7:36 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score and Updates: SIX! That is powered! Back-to-back maximums from Bairstow – 15 runs from the over. Loopy delivery on middle from Krunal Pandya, Jonny Bairstow comes down the track and lofts it over mid-wicket for a maximum. England 122/0 in 13 overs vs India (317/5)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    Deadly opening pair in ODI cricket – Bairstow and Roy!

  • 7:31 PM IST

    India vs England 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: SMOKED! Rustiness is visible in Kuldeep Yadav’s first over – 13 runs from it. He once again bowls short on the middle. One thing you do not do when Jonny Bairstow is in such a blistering touch is bowl short to him. Kuldeep makes this mistake and gets the treatment. Bairstow smacks his pull over the cow corner region for a biggie. Brings up the 100-run stand with this biggie. England 107/0 in 12 overs, need 211 runs to win vs India (317/5)

  • 7:20 PM IST

    Jonny Bravo!

  • 7:18 PM IST

    IND vs ENG ODI Live Score and Updates: FOUR! FIFTY FOR JONNY BAIRSTOW! His 14th in ODIs and this one has come off just 40 deliveries. 100 up for England! Short on leg from Kuldeep Yadav, Bairstow pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary to bring up his milestone. He raises his bat as his teammates applaud his effort. Jonny Bravo!

  • 7:15 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England ODI: FOUR! A solid punch from Bairstow to end the over and Powerplay! England head and shoulders above India at the end of the first phase. The tourists have dominated Powerplay 1! India at this stage were 39/0. England are 89/0 and Bairstow is on 49! Fuller ball on middle, Bairstow punches it wonderfully through mid-on for a boundary.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Update on England captain Eoin Morgan’s injury!