IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score And Updates Online

Hello everyone and a very warm welcome to our live coverage from the series-opening first ODI between India and England to be played in Pune today. Debutant pacer Prasidh Krishna picked up the big wicket of England opener Jason Roy for 46 as India draw first blood versus England in the 1st ODI at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Tuesday. Jonny Bairstow and Roy provide England blistering start in the 318 chase. Late half-centuries from Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul power India to 317/5 in 50 overs against England in the 1st ODI. Krunal hit fifty off just 26 balls to become the fastest to score a fifty on his debut in ODI cricket, Rahul also scored his fifty in the 1st ODI. Ben Stokes picked up the big wicket of Shikhar Dhawan for 98 and explosive Hardik Pandya for 1.

IND vs ENG FULL ODI SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Also Read - IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Krunal Pandya And Prasidh Krishna Given Debuts as India Bat First

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran Also Read - 1st ODI Match Preview: After Clinching Test And T20I Series, India Turn Their Focus on ODIs