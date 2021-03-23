IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score, Live Cricket Updates Online

Hello everyone and a very warm welcome to our live coverage from the series-opening first ODI between India and England to be played in Pune today. We will be bringing you all the latest updates from the contest, score updates, records set or broken among others. Debutant pacer Prasidh Krishna star with the ball as he picked up the big wickets of England opener Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Sam Billing to put India in a commanding position versus England in the 1st ODI at the MCA Stadium, Pune. Shardul Thakur rocks England with his triple strikes, he removed Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow out for 94 and captain Eoin Morgan out for 22. Earlier, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy provide England blistering start in the 318 chase against India. Late half-centuries from Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul power India to 317/5 in 50 overs against England in the 1st ODI. Krunal hit fifty off just 26 balls to become the fastest to score a fifty on his debut in ODI cricket.

IND vs ENG FULL ODI SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Also Read - IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Krunal Pandya And Prasidh Krishna Given Debuts as India Bat First

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran Also Read - 1st ODI Match Preview: After Clinching Test And T20I Series, India Turn Their Focus on ODIs

Live Updates

  • 9:11 PM IST

    FOUR! Hammered! Too full around off from Krunal Pandya. Moeen Ali hits it hard and away from long on for a boundary. England needed 81 runs in 78 balls vs India.

  • 9:06 PM IST

    India vs England ODI Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Something had to give and it has given away a boundary! Bhuvneshwar Kumar tries to go short but it sits up nicely for Sam Curran. He pulls it over in front of the square on the leg side for a boundary. A boundary after 31 balls. ENG 230/6 in 35.4 overs, need 88 runs to win vs IND (317/5)

  • 8:52 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Prasidh Krishna removes Sam Billings for 18. Krishna comes back for his third spell and gets his third wicket of the night. The budding stand has been broken and India get things back in their favor. Prasidh Krishna hits the deck hard around off, Billings has a push at it but the extra pace sees him push it uppishly. It goes to the right of the man at cover. Skipper, Virat Kohli there moves to that side and takes a good catch. England 218/6 in 32.4 overs vs India (317/5)

  • 8:49 PM IST

    Prasidh Krishna removes Sam Billings, third wicket for India debutant!

  • 8:49 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England ODI: DRINKS! This game is right in the balance. England after a solid start has thrown it away as the middle order collapsed. Moeen and Billings are looking to get things back on track. They have stitched a solid stand now worth 46. India know they are well in this as they need just a couple more to get back on top. At this point, it is very evenly poised. England need another 106 runs to win.

  • 8:48 PM IST

    SIX! Smashed! 13 runs from the over. Kuldeep Yadav is guilty of bowling in the slot of Moeen Ali. The left-hander appreciates the kind gesture with grace and slogs it over long-on for a maximum. England 212/5 in 31 overs vs India (317/5)

  • 8:42 PM IST

    India vs England 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Much-needed boundary! A welcome back boundary for England. Short on middle from Kuldeep, Billings goes on his back foot and pulls it through deep mi-wicket, away from the fielder. The fielder there puts a dive but to no avail. A boundary after 49 deliveries. ENG 195/5 in 29 overs vs IND (317/5)

  • 8:34 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Tidy stuff from India, they’re clawing their way back into the game. 11 runs from the last 3 overs. Runs have dried up for England and they desperately need a partnership to take them over the line. Good from India captain Virat Kohli to use his slower bowlers and bowl them their quota of overs. ENG 187/5 in 28 overs, need 131 runs to win vs IND (317/5)

  • 8:32 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Review time! Massive moment in this game. Jos Buttler has been adjudged LBW but he has decided to go for the review. Will replays be the saviour for the vice-captain of England’s ODI side? OUT! LBW! Umpire’s call on wicket’s hitting and Buttler has to depart! Two massive wickets in the over for Shardul Thakur and India are well and truly on top of this game. Good length ball pitching on off and jagging in with the angle at pace. Buttler looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. A huge appeal follows and the umpire raises his finger. Buttler decides to take the review. Replay rolls in and Ultra Edge finds no spike. Time for the Ball Tracker. It rolls in and it shows the pitching in fine, the impact is good too and the wicket is hitting on the umpire’s call. England do not lose their review but it is not good enough to keep Buttler out in the middle. England 176/5 in 25 overs vs India (317/5)

  • 8:16 PM IST

    Shardul Thakur, what a player!