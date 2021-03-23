IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Score And Updates Online

Hello everyone and a very warm welcome to our live coverage from the series-opening first ODI between India and England to be played in Pune today. We will be bringing you all the latest updates from the contest, score updates, records set or broken among others. Late half-centuries from Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul power India to 317/5 in 50 overs against England in the 1st ODI at the MCA Stadium Pune on Tuesday, Krunal hit fifty off just 26 balls to become the fastest to score a fifty on his debut in ODI cricket, Rahul also scored his fifty in the 1st ODI. Ben Stokes picked up the big wicket of Shikhar Dhawan for 98 and explosive Hardik Pandya for 1 as England hurt India badly on Tuesday. Mark Wood picked up two big wickets of India captain Virat Kohli for 56 and Shreyas Iyer for 6 as England hurt India. Earlier, Ben Stokes removes Rohit Sharma for 28, England picks up the first wicket versus India in the 1st ODI at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

IND vs ENG FULL ODI SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Also Read - IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Krunal Pandya And Prasidh Krishna Given Debuts as India Bat First

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran Also Read - 1st ODI Match Preview: After Clinching Test And T20I Series, India Turn Their Focus on ODIs

Live Updates

  • 6:13 PM IST

    So England need 318 to win the 1st ODI vs India! The pitch looks a belter to bat on but it will not be an easy task against this bowling attack which has proved to be a potent one. India will look to carry the momentum and strike eary wickets. Can England scale this huge total or will Indian bowlers back their batters? Join us for the chase to find out.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    Strong finish by India, England need 318 to win 1st ODI!

  • 6:04 PM IST

    India vs England ODI Live Score and Updates: A very awry bowling performance towards the end from England that might cost them this game here. They started off well and managed to pull things back but they lost the plot towards the end. It looked like they would restrict India to under 30 but not to be. The two spinners had a tough outing. Rashid went for 66 in his 8 overs while Moeen went for 28 in his. Moeen particularly had a tough day as he also dropped Shikhar Dhawan. The pace bowlers had a very good outing before they were taken to the cleaners towards the end. Stokes was the pick of the bowler picking up 3/34. Wood scalped two but was expensive towards the end.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Nice improvisation! Length delivery on middle, Rahul plays a paddle scoop towards fine leg for a boundary. 79 runs off the final 6 overs and India have shifted the momentum of this game and will now feel like they are in the driver’s seat. What a fantastic knock from KL Rahul. But it was the Krunal Pandya show on his debut. He showed his class and has marked this special occasion with a historic knock! INDIA FINISH WITH 317/5 in 50 OVERS vs ENGLAND

  • 5:54 PM IST

    KL-AAAS written all over it, what a finish for India

  • 5:54 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England: NOT OUT! Krunal Pandya is safe! Full on middle, Pandya lofts it over mid-wicket. The batsmen take the single. Krunal wants the second but Rahul does well to send him back. The fielder throws it at the bowler’s end where Wood takes the bails off. It is referred upstairs. Replays show that Krunal Pandya’s dive saved him there. IND 311/5 in 49.4 overs vs ENG

  • 5:53 PM IST

    FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle from Wood, Krunal Pandya pulls it over square leg for a boundary. Good start to the final over, how many India will get?

  • 5:45 PM IST

    IND vs ENG ODI Live Cricket Score: SIX! That is well-timed by KL Rahul! Full on middle, Rahul lofts it just over the long-on fielder for a maximum. What a shot from KL! India 304/5 in 49 overs vs England

  • 5:44 PM IST

    India vs England 1st ODI Live Score and Updates: FIFTY FOR KL RAHUL! His 9th in ODI cricket and looks like Rahul has found his groove too. He looked very ordinary and struggled for runs in T20I series but he has found his mojo back. Outside off, Rahul crunches it to sweeper cover and reaches his fifty.

  • 5:42 PM IST

    FIFTY FOR KRUNAL PANDYA! Fifty on ODI debut and what a knock this has been! No butterflies whatsoever on his debut and he has marked this special occasion with a special knock. He raises his bat and looks at the heavens, to remember his late father. He is pumped and this is a class knock from him. Full-on the pads, Krunal flicks it to square leg and gets a single to bring up his fifty. It is the fastest fifty for an ODI debutant. Hardik is all smiles for his elder brothers. IND 293/5 in 48.1 overs vs ENG