Live Cricket Score India vs England 1st Test Day 5

Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs England 1st Test Day 5 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Team India will resume the massive 420-run chase with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle. India have already lost Rohit Sharma and posted 39/1 at Stumps on Day 4. The Gill-Pujara duo will play a crucial role to set up the game for hosts on the final day. India will also need Virat Kohli to get back to his best to keep their hopes alive in the game. Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root will bank on his spin duo Jack Leach and Dom Bess to contain Indian innings.

The Day 4 of the Chennai Test brought several twists and turns at various stages of the game. India resumed their innings from 257/6 at Day 4 as Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin battled hard against England to extend their stand by 80 runs. However, Jack Leach broke the partnership with an excellent delivery which Ashwin edged to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. The tail failed to give any fight to England bowlers as India were bowled out for 337. Interestingly, the visitors decided to not enforce follow-on after taking the massive 241-run lead.

While, Ravichandran Ashwin brought his A-game on the table and claimed a six-wicket haul on Day 4. England bundled out for just 178 runs.

Playing XI of both teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem.

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson