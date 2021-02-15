Live Updates

    Live Score India vs England 2nd Test: FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin is in no mood to stop. Stuart Broad pitches the ball a little full and Ashwin plays it straight down the ground for a glorious boundary. The all-rounder looked most comfortable on this pitch in the second innings. He needs some support from the other end to reach his fifth Test fifty. India 220/8

    Live updates India vs England 2nd Test: Moeen Ali Strikes Again! Kuldeep Yadav departs for just three as he failed to give ample support to Ravi Ashwin. England will now look to wrap the Indian innings as soon as possible, It will be interesting to see whether Kohli will now declare the innings or not. India 210/8

    India vs England Live Score and Updates 2nd Test Day 3: Massive Blow for India as skipper Virat Kohli departs for 62. His wait for an international century continues. Moeen Ali gets the better of Virat Kohli against this he got him LBW with excellent delivery. Kohli shared an outstanding 97-run stand with local boy Ravi Ashwin. India 202/7

    Live score and updates India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin joins the party and slams his half-century with a fantastic shot over point. Kohli and Ashwin are now just toiling with the bowlers and frustrating them with their stay in the middle. The lead is near 400 as England are slowly getting out of this game. India 190/6

    Live score India vs England 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Slams FIFTY! The Indian captain has been sensational in this innings as he took full control over the bowlers to neutralize the spin factor. He took 107 balls to reach his half-century. Ravichandran Ashwin has shown excellent support to Kohli in this innings. England in search of a miracle to remove Kohli now. India 172/6

    India vs England Live Updates 2nd Test Day 3: The partnership between Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin has crossed the 50-run mark as the duo are playing comfortably now. England are getting desperate to pick a wicket now as this stand will take away the game from their reach. Still no Olly Stone into the attack. India 159/6

    Live Score and Updates India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin Remain sold in the last hour as shared a 43-run stand for the seventh wicket. The hosts have extended their lead to 351 runs at Lunch. The duo will look to score some quicks runs in the next session to get past the 400 lead. India 156/6 at Lunch

    Live updates India vs England 2nd Test: Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin have now decided to play with some aggressive approach. Both batsmen are punishing the poor deliveries and collecting some valuable boundaries. The lead has already breached the 300-run mark it will be interesting to see whether Kohli will declare the innings after crossing 350 lead or not. India 127/6

    India vs England 2nd Test Live score: Debutant Axar Patel fails to score big on his debut and after a decent start the southpaw was plumbed in front of the wicket. Moeen Ali pitched it in the good length area as Axar has no answer for it. However, India retained the review due to umpire’s call. Ravichandran Ashwin is the new man in. India 106/6 in 36 overs

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live from MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai. India completely dominated Day 2 of the second Test as they are marching towards a big victory. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are unbeaten in the middle with scores of 25 and 7 respectively. India will look to extend their lead and will try to finish the game on Day 3 itself. The hosts were 54/1 at the stumps on Day 2 as Shubman Gill departed for 14. Also Read - IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Lunch: Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin Stretch India's Lead to 351 Despite Middle-Order Collapse

Earlier, Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he scalped five wickets, conceding 43 runs. Ishant Sharma and Patel picked two wickets each while Mohammad Siraj scalped one. As a result, India restricted England for just 134 in first innings. Also Read - 2nd Test: Twitterverse Hails Birthday Boy Ben Foakes For His 'Lightening Quick' Stumping to Dismiss Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant | WATCH

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes was the lone England batsman who could tackle the Indian bowlers on a wearing ‘Chepauk’ pitch. He remained not out on 42 runs for which he consumed 107 balls. The right-handed batsman hit four boundaries during the course of his innings. Also Read - India vs England, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Dismissed in Unlucky Fashion on Day 3 | WATCH VIDEO

