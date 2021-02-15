

Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd Test Day 3

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live from MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai. India completely dominated Day 2 of the second Test as they are marching towards a big victory. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are unbeaten in the middle with scores of 25 and 7 respectively. India will look to extend their lead and will try to finish the game on Day 3 itself. The hosts were 54/1 at the stumps on Day 2 as Shubman Gill departed for 14. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Earlier, Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he scalped five wickets, conceding 43 runs. Ishant Sharma and Patel picked two wickets each while Mohammad Siraj scalped one. As a result, India restricted England for just 134 in first innings. Also Read - Chennai Spin-Friendly Pitch Controversy: Michael Vaughan to Shane, Reactions of The Chepauk Pitch For 2nd Test Between Ind vs Eng

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes was the lone England batsman who could tackle the Indian bowlers on a wearing ‘Chepauk’ pitch. He remained not out on 42 runs for which he consumed 107 balls. The right-handed batsman hit four boundaries during the course of his innings. Also Read - Ind vs Eng 2nd Test: Controversial Call By Umpire Involving Rohit Sharma Sparks Massive Outburst on Twitter

