    And that will be lunch on Day 4 as well. India now need just three wickets to win the 2nd Test.

    OUT! Kuldeep Yadav finally gets his first wicket of the Test! It has been a loooong wait for the chinaman and it reflects on his face and the team celebrations. Another miscued shot from an England batsman, this time the culprit being Ben Foakes who had done exceedingly well in the first dig. Axar Patel at mid-wicket accepts an easy catch after Foakes goes for a sweep but instead mishits to hole out on 2 off 9. England have lost their seventh wicket now. Score 116/7 in 48.3 overs, chasing 482

    DROPPED! Oh dear. Mohammed Siraj has grassed a regulation catch of England captain Joe Root. Kuldeep Yadav’s hunt for a wicket in the Test continues. Root miscues a reverse sweep and Siraj at backward point puts down an easy catch. Gotta feel sorry for Kuldeep. Hasn’t done much wrong this entire Test. Plain unlucky. Root was on 32 when dropped. England 114/6 in 47 overs, chasing 482

    OUT! Wicket No. 3 for Axar Patel as he sends back England batsman Ollie Pope. He was just introduced back into the attack replacing Ravichandran Ashwin and strikes with his fifth delivery of the fresh spell. Pope loses his patience as he takes the aerial route, falling into the trap with Ishant Sharma at mid-wicket completing an easy catch. He scored 12 off 20. England are six down now. Score 110/6 in 43.5 overs. chasing 482

    India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Blog: Captain Joe Root has been joined by Ollie Pope following the departure of Ben Stokes. Ishant and Ashwin are bowling in tandem. Root has reached 28 off 67 with three fours while Pope is on 10 off 13 with a boundary so far. England 107/5 in 42 overs, chasing 482

    This is 10th time that Ben Stokes has been dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin in Test cricket

    IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score: OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin outfoxes Ben Stokes again. An inside edge that flies to India captain Virat Kohli at the first slip after being deflected off the thigh pad. This is the second time in this Test that Ashwin has dislodged Stokes who looks highly disappointed with himself. He scored 8 off 51. Ashwin has his third wicket and England are now five wickets down. Score 90/5 in 38 overs. chasing 482

    India vs England Live Updates: So drinks are on the field now. 36 overs in the innings have been bowled with England 88/4. Captain Joe Root and allrounder Ben Stokes are in the middle. Ishant Sharma has replaced Axar Patel from one end while Ravichandran Ashwin continues. England need 394 runs more to win the Test. India need six wickets.

    Injury Update: Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won’t be fielding today – Tweets BCCI

    India vs England Live Score: So spin from both the end is in operation right now. Ashwin and Axar continue to search for wickets. England are aiming for survival. Virat Kohli and Ashwin have earlier proven it’s possible to score runs on this surface but that requires immense patience, a little bit of luck. However, the mountain that England have to climb is too steep. Score 79/4 in 30 overs, chasing 482

India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 2nd Test, Day 4 live from MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai. India will look to seal the match in the first two sessions after dominating the first three days of the Test. However, captain Joe Root is going to be the key for England to bounce back in the game but a miraculous innings will only save the game for them. Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs England 2nd Test Day 4: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Match Online And on TV

On Day 3, Ravichandran Ashwin made full use of playing at his home ground to slam the fifth Test century. During his masterclass, Ashwin slammed 14 fours and a six. He was castled by Olly Stone on 106 runs. Ashwin also shared a 96-run stand alongside skipper Virat Kohli to rebuild India innings after the middle-order collapse. Kohli also played a crucial knock of 62 runs. The Indian skipper played with a lot of discipline after getting bowled on a duck in the first innings. England lost the wickets of Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley and Jack Leach on Day 3 as they managed to post just  53 runs at Stumps. England need 429 runs to win the match. Also Read - IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3: Ton-up Ravichandran Ashwin's Masterclass Puts India in Driving Seat Against England

