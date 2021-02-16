India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 2nd Test, Day 4 live from MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai. India will look to seal the match in the first two sessions after dominating the first three days of the Test. However, captain Joe Root is going to be the key for England to bounce back in the game but a miraculous innings will only save the game for them. Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs England 2nd Test Day 4: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Match Online And on TV

On Day 3, Ravichandran Ashwin made full use of playing at his home ground to slam the fifth Test century. During his masterclass, Ashwin slammed 14 fours and a six. He was castled by Olly Stone on 106 runs. Ashwin also shared a 96-run stand alongside skipper Virat Kohli to rebuild India innings after the middle-order collapse. Kohli also played a crucial knock of 62 runs. The Indian skipper played with a lot of discipline after getting bowled on a duck in the first innings. England lost the wickets of Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley and Jack Leach on Day 3 as they managed to post just 53 runs at Stumps. England need 429 runs to win the match. Also Read - IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3: Ton-up Ravichandran Ashwin's Masterclass Puts India in Driving Seat Against England

