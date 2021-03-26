Live Score India vs England 2nd ODI Updates

Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England live match 2nd ODI from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. After dominating the Test and T20I series, India will look to seal the ODI series on Friday to complete the hat-trick against England. The hosts registered a thumping 66-run win in the opening ODI against England as they outclass them in all three departments. The Men in Blue will miss the services of Shreyas Iyer in 2nd ODI as he dislocated his shoulder in the series opener, while England will be without Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings in the crucial clash. Jos Buttler will lead the England team in the remaining matches while for India, Suryakumar Yadav is expected to make his ODI debut.

The excitement of ODI cricket continues as 2nd ODI between India vs England is all set to get underway on Friday.

Also Read - IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India ODI at MCA Stadium, Pune 1:30 PM IST March 26 Friday

Live Updates

  • 4:18 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England 2nd ODI: Rishabh Pant has changed his approach now and is unleashing over the poor deliveries to take India’s innings forward. Jos Buttler has called Tom Curran back into the attack to trouble the batters with some pace. The pressure is on the England team as India will look to score some big runs in the last 10 overs. India 210/3 in 40 Overs

  • 4:04 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score and Updates: KL Rahul has now decided to change the gears to put pressure on English bowlers as he just played an excellent pull shot on Reece Topley’s short-ball. Rishabh Pant is looking solid and will look to accelerate soon. Jos Buttler has returned to his fast bowlers. India 184/3 in 37 Overs

  • 3:54 PM IST

    India vs England Live updates: England bowlers are trying to take back control over the game after Kohli’s departure. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant look cautious now and we are just moments away to see the southpaw unleashing over the England spinners. Things are looking tricky now for both teams. India 173/3 in 35 Overs

  • 3:41 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England updates: KOHLI DEPARTS! The century curse continues as Adil Rashid dismissed Virat Kohli on 66 as Jos Buttler doesn’t make any mistake to take an easy catch. This is the third time when Rashid gets the better of Kohli in the ODIs cricket. Rishabh Pant is the new man in. India 158/3 in 32 overs

  • 3:35 PM IST

    Live Match India vs England Score: 50 up for KL Rahul! The KLaas player is back in the form as he proves his skipper right for backing him. Good inning from him as he was looking under-confident in the early stage but as the match progresses the player looked in sublime touch. India 143/2 in 30.1 Overs

  • 3:25 PM IST

  • 3:25 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score and Updates: Virat Kohli reaches his fifty as India march towards a big total. Kohli has now slammed consecutive fifty-plus in his last four ODIs. The skipper is looking to break the jinx and score his 44th ODI century. India 126/2 in 27 overs

  • 3:14 PM IST

    Live India vs England updates: India have crossed the 100-run mark as both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are moving towards their fifty. The spinners are not creating any serious troubles for the duo. If these two get going for 10-15 overs then it will set a platform for another 300 plus score. India 108/2 in 24 Overs

  • 2:54 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score and Updates: England bowlers continue to control the game as batsmen look a bit cautious to play shots freely. KL Rahul is feeling the pressure and is looking underconfident despite a good knock in the last ODI. Moeen Ali comes into the attack as England look to attack with spinners from both ends. India 78/2 in 18 Overs