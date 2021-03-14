India vs England 2nd T20I Live Score

Virat Kohli and Co will look to square the five-match series on Sunday when they take on England in the second T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium. India was outplayed in all departments in the opener of the series by eight wickets. England was clinical in their approach as they emerged on top, thanks to some good cricket from the No 1 side in the world.

England – thanks to some top-class cricket – will start favourites against the hosts. Reports suggest that Rohit Sharma – who was rested – may be back on the side as India need to win. England would be high-on-confidence after the thumping win over the hosts.

Predicted XI

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Curran/Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.