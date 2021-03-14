India vs England 2nd T20I Live Score

Virat Kohli and Co will look to square the five-match series on Sunday when they take on England in the second T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium. India was outplayed in all departments in the opener of the series by eight wickets. England was clinical in their approach as they emerged on top, thanks to some good cricket from the No 1 side in the world. Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Makes His India Debut at Narendra Modi Stadium Against England in 2nd T20I

England – thanks to some top-class cricket – will start favourites against the hosts. Reports suggest that Rohit Sharma – who was rested – may be back on the side as India need to win. England would be high-on-confidence after the thumping win over the hosts. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah to Get Married to Sanjana Ganesan Today: Reports

Predicted XI

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd T20I: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch IND vs ENG Live Cricket Stream Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports in India

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Curran/Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

Live Updates

  • 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE | IND v ENG 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler and Jason Roy make their way to the middle and they would look to get off to a flyer. It would be interesting to see who starts proceedings for India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, it is who will start with the new ball, he will look for early swing with the new ball.

  • 6:51 PM IST

    Kohli would be relieved he is not having to bat first as now he and his players can make the most of the dew that tends to come in a little late in the evening in Ahmedabad. It would also be interesting to see how the bowlers are used in the innings.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    It would be interesting to see who opens with KL Rahul. In all probability, Ishan Kishan would do that. Kohli is again on his experiment spree. He would be hoping it comes off this time or else India would fall behind the eight-ball in the five-match series.

  • 6:36 PM IST
    England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

    India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal
  • 6:36 PM IST

    IND Opt to BOWL.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    SKY, Kishan Debut | According to reports, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have got their maiden national cap and would be making their debut in the second T20I against England. Eyes would be on them to see how they perform.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    The BIG question – Will Rohit Sharma be back in the XI for the second T20I? Reports suggest he could be back with the side trailing in the series. But again – who drops out – KL Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan? If there is a toss-up between Rahul and Dhawan – the former would easily edge the latter.

  • 6:01 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the second T20I between India and England. Be with us as we get you the fastest updates and will also try and make it as interesting as possible with latest videos.