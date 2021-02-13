Live Updates

  • 10:02 AM IST

    IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Supreme shot. Elegance on display from Rohit Sharma. On a length, outside off, Sharma just pushes this one firmly through the mid-off region and into the ropes downtown. India 16/1 in 5 overs vs England

  • 9:52 AM IST
    India vs England Live Score 2nd Test: EDGY FOUR! Boundary to start and boundary to end the over. Not how Pujara would have wanted to play at this one but it does not matter as it has worked out in his favor. On a length, outside off, Pujara looks to play this one with soft hands but the ball takes the outside edge and goes through the slip region and into the third man fence. 9 runs off the over. Replays later show that Stokes got his fingertips to this one at the second slip but failed to stop it in spite of a dive to his right. India 9/1 in 3 overs vs England
  • 9:50 AM IST

    Axar Patel set for his ‘Test debut’ for Team India!

  • 9:50 AM IST

    FOUR! BRILLIANT! That will calm the nerves of the Indian fans. A half volley, wide outside off, Rohit leans and drives it through the covers. Broad did not give him anything to drive in the opening over and the moment he got an opportunity here, Sharma pounced. India 4/0 in 2.1 overs vs England

  • 9:42 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd Test: OUT! Olly Stone removes Shubman Gill for 0. LBW! That is as dead as a stone by Stone! Massive misjudgment by Gill. This is on a length, outside off and Shubman shoulders arms. To his dismay, the ball comes back in a long way and hits him on the pads. SG knows he is in danger, the moment he is hit. He looks at the umpire, who takes little time in raising his finger. Gill slowly walks towards Rohit, hoping that there would be something that will make his partner tell him to take the review. Nothing. Impact does not matter, as he was not offering a shot. He was hit below the knee roll, so the height would have been umpire’s call at the most. In fact, Ball Tracker shows it to be hitting off stump. India 0/1 in 1.1 overs vs England in Chennai

  • 9:38 AM IST

    IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score and Updates: All set? The crowd is eager to see the first ball being bowled. We are even more eager to hear the audience roar. And here it comes. The first roar. Because Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stride out. Must be raising their hair on their hands, listening to all that noise. The England players spread out to the middle. It will be Stuart Broad to start off proceedings. Rohit to face. Three slips in place. Here we go…

  • 9:26 AM IST

    England team reaches Chepauk!

  • 9:25 AM IST

    India vs England 2nd Test Live Score: Shubman Gill is up for a chat now. Gill says that the body has recovered well after the first Test and the mood is pretty high in the camp. Stresses that the players knew what to expect coming in from Australia and it was not too difficult to adapt to the bio bubble here. On his own preparations for the game, Shubman says they are pretty different as compared to the pitch or opposition and puts the plan to be adaptable as per the situation.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd Test: Joe Root, the England skipper, starts by saying that they would have batted first as well but this is an opportunity to take early wickets and they are full of energy and hopes that they can make inroads early. States that coming to this surface, they wanted to find the right balance in the bowling attack. On how they have managed to win 6 away Tests on the trot, Root opines that they have made good partnerships and also have put up a good first innings score and then backed it up by scalping all the 20 wickets too. Adds that it will be a different challenge here and the hard work starts right now. Ends by saying that Chris Woakes is the unlucky one as he misses out for this Test.

  • 9:14 AM IST

    Kohli calls it right at the TOSS! India opt to bat vs England

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score, LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Live Score of IND vs ENG match being played at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai. Olly Stone removes Shubman Gill for a duck, England spoil India start on day 1 of India vs England 2nd Test. India vs England Live Score 2nd Test: Virat Kohli wins Toss, India opt to bat vs England in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

After suffering a shocking 227-run loss in the first Test against England, the Virat Kohli-led Team India will enter the 2nd Test seeking redemption. India slipped down to the 4th position in the ICC World Test Championship table after the defeat, and one more loss in the series would mean India getting eliminated from the tournament. If we go by the reports, India have opted for a turning pitch in the 2nd Test in hopes that it can turn the result their way. But England, over the past couple of months, have shown they can adjust themselves on turning surfaces. England captain Joe Root struck a double hundred in Sri Lanka and smashed another one in India. Root has grown as a batsman on spinning surfaces and he would be India’s biggest threat. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

LIVE Cricket Score Today – India 22/1 vs England at Chepauk

Going 1-0 down early on in the series, it is a chance for captain Virat Kohli to bring his top game and lead India to a series win. With the crowd back inside the heated cauldron ready to egg him on, something he thrives on, the Indian captain would be eyeing a good slugfest against a very resolute opposition. India need to win two matches and not lose any of the games to make the WTC final.
Squads: Also Read - Opening an Innings With Virat Kohli is my Dream: Mohammed Azharuddeen

Ravichandran Ashwin will need a lot of support from the other end in terms of both restrictive and attacking options. A fit-again Axar Patel is the closest to being a like-for-like replacement for an injured Ravindra Jadeja. Patel’s Test debut looks imminent as Ashwin will need someone to hold on at the other end. However, one can’t be so sure about Kuldeep Yadav, who in his short six-Test career, has played some tough games.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.