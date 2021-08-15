India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score And Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 live cricket score and updates from Lord’s, London. The stage is set for the Indian batsmen to set a challenging total in front of England. The Indian batsmen have a tough task ahead of them to set a formidable target for the hosts. England have managed to bounce back in the game courtesy of Joe Root’s unbeaten 180 as they have taken a vital 24-run lead. The Indian openers will come out to bat on Day 4 as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will look to replicate their performance from the first innings. While England pacers will also have an uphill task ahead of them as Day 3 didn’t offer much assistance to the bowlers and if the sun comes out on Day 4 too then it will going to be an issue for Joe Root and Co.Also Read - London Weather Forecast, August 15, Sunday, India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 Lord's: Partly Cloudy, Rain to Stay Away

Live Updates

  • 3:32 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are out in the middle to open the innings for India. While veteran James Anderson will start the proceedings with the new ball.

  • 3:18 PM IST

    A Thrilling Contest Awaits!

    Image
    Credit: Twitter/@englandcricket
  • 3:15 PM IST

    It will be crucial for the Indian openers – KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to give visitors a solid start. One of them needs to play a little aggressive to keep the run rate in check. India might also make some tactical changes in the batting order to send Rishabh Pant early to bat.

  • 3:05 PM IST

    James Anderson Wants His Revenge!

    Image
    Credit: Twitter/@BCCI
  • 2:04 PM IST

    This Day Last Year

  • 2:03 PM IST

    Happy Independence Day

  • 2:02 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 from Lord’s London. The Indian batters have an uphill task ahead of them to put up a solid target in front of England. Virat Kohli and Co will not look to draw this match and we might witness an exciting brand of cricket on the last two days at Lord’s.