India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score And Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 live cricket score and updates from Lord’s, London. The stage is set for the Indian batsmen to set a challenging total in front of England. The Indian batsmen have a tough task ahead of them to set a formidable target for the hosts. England have managed to bounce back in the game courtesy of Joe Root’s unbeaten 180 as they have taken a vital 24-run lead. The Indian openers will come out to bat on Day 4 as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will look to replicate their performance from the first innings. While England pacers will also have an uphill task ahead of them as Day 3 didn’t offer much assistance to the bowlers and if the sun comes out on Day 4 too then it will going to be an issue for Joe Root and Co.Also Read - London Weather Forecast, August 15, Sunday, India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 Lord's: Partly Cloudy, Rain to Stay Away

See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 2nd Test Day 4 2021 Live, IND vs ENG live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch2nd Test Day 4 live match, 2nd Test Day 4 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 2nd Test Day 4 between India vs England from Lord’s, London here. Also Read - IND vs ENG: If You're Scoring Runs, You Will Be in Team, Says Jonny Bairstow