IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 2nd Test from Lord’s Ground, London. See the latest IND vs ENG Live Score, IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Score 2021, India vs England Live Score Today, England vs India Live Match Score 2021, Live Cricketg Score, Today match updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the 2nd Test between IND vs ENG from London here. See the latest IND vs ENG, India vs England 2nd Test Live Score, IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live cricket updates here. The seasoned duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane found much-needed runs from their bats to rescue India from a perilous position and give their team a fighting chance in the second Test against England on Sunday. With their in-form openers and skipper Virat Kohli back in the hut at 55 for three and India effectively ahead by only 28 runs, the visitors stared at a batting collapse considering the prolonged struggles of the middle-order and their long tail. However, Pujara (45 off 206) and Rahane (61 off 146) thrived under tremendous pressure to bat for almost 50 overs for a 100-run stand, taking the game to day five. When bad light forced early stumps on day four, India reached 181 for six, leading England by 154 runs. Rishabh Pant (14 batting off 29) will need some support from the long Indian tail to add some valuable runs on the fifth morning. With the pitch already playing a few tricks, England will have to bat extremely well to secure victory. Check India vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score and 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs England Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Complain About Bad Light From Lord's Balcony During 2nd Test | WATCH VIDEO