London: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 5 score and updates from Lord’s Ground, London. Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be the player to look out for on the final day of Lord’s Test as India look to extend their lead. Pant has done the same for India on several occasions and team management wants to replicate that on Monday too. Meanwhile, on Day 4, The seasoned duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane found much-needed runs from their bats to rescue India from a perilous position and give their team a fighting chance in the second Test against England. Pujara (45 off 206) and Rahane (61 off 146) thrived under tremendous pressure to bat for almost 50 overs for a 100-run stand, taking the game to day five. When bad light forced early stumps on day four, India reached 181 for six, leading England by 154 runs. Rishabh Pant (14 batting off 29) will need some support from the long Indian tail to add some valuable runs on the fifth morning.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Complain About Bad Light From Lord's Balcony During 2nd Test | WATCH VIDEO

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 2nd Test Score, Day 5 Updates: Ishant Sharma has decided to throw his bat on everything as he took the charge over James Anderson on the first ball and found an edge for a boundary. Jimmy targetted him with some short balls to put him under pressure. IND 200/7 in 87 overs

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 2nd Test Score, Day 5 Updates: OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Rishabh Pant is walking back towards the pavilion after scoring 22. Excellent bowling from Ollie Robinson as he stuck to the tight line with the new duke ball and Pant tried to play it too straight and edged it to the wicketkeeper. India in massive trouble. IND 194/7 in 85.3 overs

  • 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 2nd Test Score, Day 5 Updates: Rishabh Pant is not going to stop for anybody as he clearly stated his intention by stepping out against Jimmy Anderson and smashing him for a boundary. While Ishant Sharma also collected a four on the last ball of the delivery. IND 192/6 in 85 overs

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 2nd Test Score, Day 5 Updates: As expected James Anderson gets the swing with the new ball straightaway. However, Rishabh Pant is not looking to back down and is trying to attack the bowlers to play his natural game. IND 182/6 in 83 overs

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ENG 2nd Test Score, Day 5 Updates: James Anderson to start the proceedings with the new ball for England. Rishabh Pant will look to score some quick runs in the first session.

  • 3:28 PM IST

    A sneak peek at Day 5 pitch!

  • 3:07 PM IST

    What’s the talk in team huddle – India press for a win or draw?

  • 3:07 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 2021, 2nd Test Live Updates: Vikram Rathour, the batting coach of India, talked with the media after Day 4. He sounded happy with the performance of the Indian openers. Added that they always analyze when they get out and what was their thought process while playing the shot. Regarding Rohit’s dismissal, Rathour replies that he will continue to play the pull shot as it has fetched him runs and the only thing is to be selective. On Virat Kohli, Rathour opines that there is no issue with Kohli and it was only a lapse of concentration.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England, 2nd Test LIVE: Numbers game! How many runs will make India feel safe? That’s the question. Sunil Gavaskar is in the studio and he comes up with his brave prediction. The Little Master says that anything between 180-200 and India can defend it. He further goes deep with his prediction and tells that India will win by 19 runs with two overs to spare. Wow! If that happens, we will be in for a cracking finish.

  • 2:39 PM IST
    India vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Updates: When bad light forced early stumps on day four, India reached 181 for six, leading England by 154 runs. Rishabh Pant (14 batting off 29) will need some support from the long Indian tail to add some valuable runs on the fifth morning. With the pitch already playing a few tricks, England will have to bat extremely well to secure victory.