IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Score, LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 3rd T20I Live Score of IND vs ENG match being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Mark Wood removes KL Rahul for a duck as England dent India early on in the third T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Earlier, Eoin Morgan wins Toss as England opt to bowl vs India in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Virat Kohli and co have taken a new approach in T20Is – fearless, aggressive batting – a strategy their opponents England have championed in recent years that culminated into a maiden ODI World Cup triumph. Come Tuesday, India will continue to build on their approach when they taken on Eoin Morgan’s men in the third T20I of the ongoing series at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Men in Blue were off to a horrible start in the T20 series, suffering a demoralising eight-wicket loss in the opening match but turned the tables on England with a seven-wicket win in the second game. In stark contrast from the first match, Virat Kohli and his men excelled in all departments. The inclusion of Ishan Kishan, who made a sparkling debut with a 32-ball 56, allowed India to go ahead with the new approach that encourages batsmen to express themselves. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 16 Tuesday

Despite losing KL Rahul in first over with no runs on the board, the 22-year attacked from the word go, smashing Jofra Archer for a boundary in the very first ball he faced. The hosts will also gain confidence from Kohli unbeaten innings in the previous game as he took the side past the finish line, breaking a sequence of low scores. The skipper did not have the best of times in the preceding Test series and also got out cheaply in the first T20. Both Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will target big scores. The bowling department, which didn’t have runs to defend in the opener, did a fabulous job to restrict England to 164. The biggest positive would be Hardik Pandya bowling four overs which allowed the hosts to go with an extra batsman. The bowlers will look to replicate their good show from the last match where they found their rhythm. Also Read - Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? Ex South Africa Cricketer Herschelle Gibbs Weighs in on Debate

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone.

Live Updates

  • 7:44 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates 3rd T20I: FOUR! Flicked away! Much needed boundary for the home team. Length ball on the pads from Ben Stokes, Rishabh Pant easily picks it off his pads and sends it past the fine leg fence for a boundary. India 28/3 in 6.2 overs vs England

  • 7:40 PM IST

    ENGLAND on TOP! OUT! Chris Jordan removes Ishan Kishan for 4. The man who scored a half-century on debut in the 2nd T20I departs cheaply here. Jordan strikes in his very first over. The stats have proven right that Kishan falters in the first innings. Short ball around off, from Chris and Kishan looks to go for the pull. He though gets it off the top edge as the ball flies behind the keeper. Buttler runs behind keeping his eyes on the ball as he takes it well. IND 24/3 in 5.3 overs vs ENG

  • 7:37 PM IST

    Wood provide England ‘dream start’ in Ahmedabad!

  • 7:37 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates: FOUR! CLASSICAL! Virat Kohli is off the mark with a delicious shot! Wood goes full and slightly overpitches it around off. The Indian captain loves to play the cover drive. He decides to treat everyone watching this game with an eye-pleasing drive.mHe leans forward, keeps his shape and creams his drive through extra cover for a glorious boundary. India 24/2 in 5 overs vs England

  • 7:30 PM IST

    India vs England Live 3rd T20I Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Mark Wood removes Rohit Sharma for 15. Rohit departs and Wood marks his authority in this game with his second wicket. Archer dropped one of his own bowling but has taken a very good catch off his fast bowling partner’s bowling. Wood once again continues his express bowling. He follows Rohit who is backing away from the stumps. Rohit goes for the pull but ends up gloving it to the left of short fine leg. Archer runs to that side and dives in front to take a very good catch. Both the Indian openers are back in the hut and it is a dream start for England. Rohit did not look comfortable out in the middle and his stay in his comeback game is a short one. ING 20/2 in 4.4 overs vs ENG

  • 7:28 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates 3rd T20I: FOUR! Uppish but away! Length ball on off and middle, Rohit Sharma drives it uppishly but just away from Wood and the ball races away to the fence. This pitch looks a bit two-paced. India 20/1 in 4.1 overs vs England

  • 7:27 PM IST

    INSIDE EDGE AND FOUR! Lucky boundary for Rohit! Good length ball on off and middle. It jags back in with pace. Rohit looks to defend but the ball comes back in sharply. Rohit looks to defend but gets an inside edge and luckily for him it goes past the stumps and to the fine leg fence. IND 13/1 in 3.3 overs vs ENG

  • 7:24 PM IST

    Top start for England!

  • 7:22 PM IST

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live Score: OUT! CASTLED! Mark Wood removes KL Rahul for a DUCK! Wood gets a wicket and Rahul’s poor run continues in the T20 format. Another early blow for India. Full and around off, Rahul looks to drive it down the ground but does not use his feet to get to the pitch of the ball. He though goes ahead with his stroke leaving a big gap between bat and pad. The ball goes through the gate to peg the stumps back. India 7/1 in 2.3 overs vs England

  • 7:10 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates: Tidy start from England! A loopy delivery to end the over. It is on the middle, Rahul starts his innings with a watchful push to mid-on. Dot to finish the over. 5 from the first one without any damage. India 5/0 in 1 over vs England