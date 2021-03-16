IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Score, LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Virat Kohli slams his 27th half-century in T20I cricket and played a top knock of unbeaten 77 to propel India to 156/6 in 20 overs vs England in the third T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Mark Wood picked up his third wicket of the night as Shreyas Iyer departs for 8, England hurt India with regular strikes in the third T20I in Ahmedabad. Wood had earlier picked up the important wickets of India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma who fell cheaply. Earlier, Eoin Morgan wins Toss as England opt to bowl vs India in the third T20I of the five-match series.

Virat Kohli and co have taken a new approach in T20Is – fearless, aggressive batting – a strategy their opponents England have championed in recent years that culminated into a maiden ODI World Cup triumph. Come Tuesday, India will continue to build on their approach when they taken on Eoin Morgan’s men in the third T20I of the ongoing series at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Men in Blue were off to a horrible start in the T20 series, suffering a demoralising eight-wicket loss in the opening match but turned the tables on England with a seven-wicket win in the second game. In stark contrast from the first match, Virat Kohli and his men excelled in all departments. The inclusion of Ishan Kishan, who made a sparkling debut with a 32-ball 56, allowed India to go ahead with the new approach that encourages batsmen to express themselves. Also Read - KL Rahul Bags Unwanted Record With Another Duck Against England in T20I

Despite losing KL Rahul in first over with no runs on the board, the 22-year attacked from the word go, smashing Jofra Archer for a boundary in the very first ball he faced. The hosts will also gain confidence from Kohli unbeaten innings in the previous game as he took the side past the finish line, breaking a sequence of low scores. The skipper did not have the best of times in the preceding Test series and also got out cheaply in the first T20. Both Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will target big scores. The bowling department, which didn’t have runs to defend in the opener, did a fabulous job to restrict England to 164. The biggest positive would be Hardik Pandya bowling four overs which allowed the hosts to go with an extra batsman. The bowlers will look to replicate their good show from the last match where they found their rhythm. Also Read - Predicted XI of India And England For 3rd T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium: Rohit Sharma to Return; Ishan Kishan to Efge KL Rahul in Playing XI

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone.

    IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates: We’re back for the chase. Jason Roy and Jos Buttler are at the crease. Roy will take the strike for England. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the attack for Team India. One slip in place for Kumar. Virat Kohli hasn’t taken the field straight away, his deputy Rohit Sharma is the stand-in captain as of now. Here we go!

    England though have been brilliant with the ball at the start but they failed to finish the innings on a high. This is one thing that Morgan and his boys would look to correct at the earliest. Overall, Mark Wood barring that last over of his was superb as he bagged 3 wickets. Adil Rashid though did not pick any wickets but was quite economical in his 4 overs. Jordan and Archer too bore the brunt of Kohli’s onslaught at the death but still, they were good as Jordan picked a wicket off the last ball off the Indian innings.

    India vs England 3rd T20I Live Score: India once again found themselves in familiar territory when they were asked to bat first. They were once again tottering at 24/3 at the end of Powerplay. Then a 40-run stand between Kohli and Pant brought back India into the game before a brain-fade from Kohli on a run-off overthrow slaughtered Pant’s wicket. Iyer too did not last long. Though Kohli continued to bring up consecutive fifty for him. That is what he was expected to do after early wickets. Pandya played second fiddle to him as India finished strongly in the end. They have something for their bowlers to bowl at.

    Will that be enough tonight to take the series lead?

    Live Cricket Score and Updates 3rd T20I: What a brilliant bowling performance from England again and a brilliant comeback from India after tottering at 64/4 at the start of the 12th over. Though the death overs spoiled their effort a bit. This is what one bowler can do to a team. England dearly missed the services of Mark Wood in the last game and here he delivers. So the confidence in the England team is quite visible. They would be pretty pleased with their efforts in the field today barring the last few overs.

    IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Fantastic catch from Archer. What he has done with this catch is, not just given Jordan his second but more importantly, saved a couple for his side. Back of a length ball around off, Hardik Pandya looks to slam it with a flat-bat. He gets it off the upper half of his bat. It goes very high in the air and goes behind extra cover. Archer runs behind, puts in a dive, and takes a fantastic catch. INDIA FINISH WITH 156/6 in 20 OVERS vs ENGLAND

    FOUR! Exquisite timing from Kohli and it brings up the 150! Majestic from Kohli! Length ball outside off. Jordan rolls his fingers on it but Kohli times his drive to perfection. He gets it away from sweeper cover and gets a boundary. 11 off the first half of the final over.

    India vs England Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Smart cricket! Virat Kohli stands his ground this time and gets the job done. Short around off, risky ball with third man up inside the circle. Kohli just guides it over short third man and gets a boundary. Can India get 160? India 144/5 in 19 overs vs England

    IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates: SIX! First biggie for Hardik Pandya and that brings up the 50-run stand between him and Kohli! Length ball outside off from Archer, Hardik slices it over third man. There is a man there but he cannot do anything. Is this the shot that gets Hardik going in this innings? India 139/5 in 18.1 overs vs England

    Big finish on the cards for Team India?