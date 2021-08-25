IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score And Updates 3rd Test Day 1

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. James Anderson’s double blow puts England on top as India lose KL Rahul (0) and Cheteshwar Pujara (1) cheaply on day 1 of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday. Virat Kohli wins the Toss as India elect to bat first against England in the third Test against England. The visitors are going with the same playing XI which defeated England at the Lord’s in the second Test by 151 runs. After playing dominating cricket in the first two Tests, Virat Kohli and Co. take on the struggling English side at Headingley on Wednesday in the third Test with the aim of taking an unassailable lead. India are high on confidence after registering an emphatic win at Lord’s as England are struggling with injury crisis in their camp. Mark Wood is the recently added name in the injury list as he has been ruled out of the third Test. The hosts are expected to make some changes in their playing XI as Dawid Malan and Saqib Mahmood are in prime contention to get a place. While India might go with their winning combination.Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 3rd Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 3rd Test Day 1 2021 Live, IND vs ENG live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch3rd Test Day 1 live match, 3rd Test Day 1 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 3rd Test Day 1 between India vs England from Lord’s, London here. Also Read - India vs England 3rd Test, Headingly, Leeds Weather Forecast Day 1: IND vs ENG Likely Playing XIs, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Toss Timing

Also Read - Highlights 2nd Test Day 5: Shaheen Afridi Leads Pakistan to a Series-Levelling Win vs West Indies at Sabina Park

Live Updates

  • 4:28 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score Today, 3rd Test Updates: FOUR LEG BYES! Good-length ball, jagging back in, around the pads. Rohit Sharma misses the flick and it clips his pads towards the boundary ropes. Jos Buttler dives to his left but the ball beats him. IND 8/2 in 5 overs vs ENG at Headingley

  • 4:26 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Cricket Score, Day 1 Updates: OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! What a start this is for Anderson and England. Anderson removes Cheteshwar Pujara for 1. They have struck again and India’s wall, Pujara, has been breached. Anderson probes with his line and length and makes Pujara play at this, which proves to be his undoing. Again, he dishes a couple of inswingers and poses a question on Pujara’s mind, then, he serves an outswinger in the zone of uncertainty and gets the better of Pujara. On a length this time, around the off pole, the ball hits the deck and nips away beautifully. Cheteshwar Pujara pokes his blade at this, looking to defend, but the ball catches the outside edge, due to the away movement. Jos Buttler dives low to his right and pouches this. India have started off poorly and the crowd are loving it! India 4/2 in 4.3 overs vs England

  • 4:08 PM IST

    Anderson gives England dream start vs India

  • 4:07 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England, 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE: Maiden over bowled by James Anderson! England bowlers are breathing fire at the moment, they’re not allowing any freebies to India. Rohit Sharma is batting cautiously after the fall of KL Rahul. Meanwhile, it’s a good chance for Cheteshwar Pujara to play a big knock and make it count here in England. IND 2/1 in 3 overs vs ENG

  • 4:02 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE Updates: OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! James Anderson removes Kl Rahul for a duck. This is a great start by England and they have struck in the very first over. This is just what they would have wanted after the Lord’s Test. Usually, when there is a delivery in such a channel, KL has been wary and has left it, but this time, he goes chasing after this and pays the price. James Anderson runs in and serves a fuller ball, in the fourth stump channel, gets it to move away as well. KL Rahul looks for the big, booming drive through the offside, but only manages an outside edge, which is easily gulped down by Jos Buttler behind the sticks. The crowd is loving it and India’s openers do not last the first over! India 1/1 in 1 over ve England

  • 3:52 PM IST

    India vs England Test Live Score: All set for the action to begin here. The English players have spread out on the field here. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open the innings for India. James Anderson to speed-in first up with the new ball in hand. Here he comes…

  • 3:49 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score Today Match, 3rd Test LIVE: England captain, Joe Root, says that they are not too disappointed to be bowling and in recent history, the ground keeps getting better and better as they go on. Informs that they have two changes as Dawid Malan and Craig Overton come in and Dom Sibley and Mark Wood miss out. Says that the choice of playing Overton over Mahmood was made on the conditions out in the middle and Mahmood is playing very well, but Overton has consistently performed in county conditions. On the opening combination of Burns and Hameed, Root says that they have a huge amount of confidence in them and it takes a lot of character to play at the top of the order.

  • 3:36 PM IST

    All Set For The ‘Big Contest’ at Headingley!

  • 3:36 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Test Live Score Today, 3rd Test Live: Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, says that it is a surprise as he has won the toss. Adds that this pitch looks a bit different and there is very little grass. About changing the playing XI, says that they thought about adding Ashwin in the side but the extra seamer is valuable in these conditions. Says that it is up to the boys to take up this winning culture and the boys have been brilliant so far. Adds that Ravindra Jadeja will have a much bigger role in this match for sure. Credits the openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma for the foundation they have been laying upfront. Speaking about his own form, he says that he has been working hard in the nets and looks to contribute to the team without thinking about how many runs he gets.

  • 3:33 PM IST
    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England, 2nd Test LIVE: England (Playing XI) – Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

    India (Playing XI) – Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.