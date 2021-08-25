IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score And Updates 3rd Test Day 1

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane falls at the stroke of lunch as England dominated the first session of play versus India on day 1 of the third Test on Wednesday. James Anderson’s triple strikes put England on top as India lose captain Virat Kohli (7), Cheteshwar Pujara (1) and KL Rahul (0) cheaply in the first session of day 1 in the third Test at Headingley. Earlier, Virat Kohli wins the Toss as India elect to bat first against England in the third Test. The visitors are going with the same playing XI which defeated England at the Lord’s in the second Test by 151 runs. After playing dominating cricket in the first two Tests, Virat Kohli and Co. take on the struggling English side at Headingley on Wednesday in the third Test with the aim of taking an unassailable lead. India are high on confidence after registering an emphatic win at Lord’s as England are struggling with injury crisis in their camp. Mark Wood is the recently added name in the injury list as he has been ruled out of the third Test. The hosts are expected to make some changes in their playing XI as Dawid Malan and Saqib Mahmood are in prime contention to get a place.Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Becomes James Anderson's Bunny For Seventh Time in Test Cricket

See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 3rd Test Day 1 2021 Live, IND vs ENG live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch3rd Test Day 1 live match, 3rd Test Day 1 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 3rd Test Day 1 between India vs England from Lord’s, London here. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 3rd Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Also Read - India vs England 3rd Test, Headingly, Leeds Weather Forecast Day 1: IND vs ENG Likely Playing XIs, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Toss Timing

Live Updates

  • 5:49 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Updates: What a first session it has been for the England cricket team! They have pushed the demons of the last game out of their systems and have come out all guns blazing and will be very happy with their work so far. It has been all about James Anderson as the veteran has run through the top-order of the Indians. Jos Buttler has been his partner in crime as he has taken three catches as well. Jimmy removed Rahul in the very first over and Pujara was soon sent back. He kept probing and also removes his nemesis, Kohli soon after. Robinson has been decent and got a wicket right at the stroke of Lunch. Curran has been slightly wayward and Overton has been impressive in his short spell. Overall, the Brits have asked the right questions and are on top after the first session.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    What a 1st session for England in 3rd Test

  • 5:46 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Score Today, 3rd Test LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Ollie Robinson removes Ajinkya Rahane for 18. Robinson has struck for England in the last over before Lunch and India are in deep trouble now. Good-length ball from Robinson, around the fifth stump channel. Ajinkya Rahane hangs his bat at it and gets an outside edge towards Jos Buttler behind the sticks who pouches it comfortably. Robinson gets rid of India’s vice-captain just when he was looking to steady the innings with his batting partner. India 56/4 in 25.5 overs vs England

  • 5:34 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1 Updates: FOUR! Brilliantly done from Ajinkya Rahane. He’s putting the bad balls away and keeping the scoreboard ticking with his attacking batting. Overton bowls a length ball, strayed on the pads. Rahane clips it off his pads through the vacant fine leg region for a boundary. India 53/3 in 25 overs vs England at Headingley

  • 5:31 PM IST

    Anderson certainly ‘enjoyed this one’ the most we believe!

  • 5:30 PM IST

    India vs England 3rd Test Live Score, Day 1 Updates: FOUR! Nicely done from Rahane! Short of a length from Sam Curran, down the leg. Ajinkya Rahane rocks back and whips it towards fine leg for a boundary. These are very important runs for India ahead of the lunch break. IND 47/3 in 21.5 overs vs ENG

  • 5:27 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Live: Well bowled! Good-length ball, around the fourth stump channel. Ajinkya Rahane looks to defend but is beaten as the ball zips past his outside edge. How often have we seen that today! India 40/3 in 20 overs vs England at Headingley

  • 5:15 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score Today, 3rd Test Updates: FOUR! Ajinkya Rahane played that nice and late and gets a boundary. Will give him some confidence. On a length, outside off, Ajinkya Rahane goes back and waits for the ball to arrive, before then dabbing it past the backward point fielder. Haseeb Hameed gives it a chase but ends up on the losing side. IND 36/3 in 17.5 overs vs ENG at Headingley

  • 5:09 PM IST

    Does Anderson have the ‘last laugh’ vs Kohli?

  • 5:08 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Score 2021 Test Match, Day 1 Updates: DRINKS BREAK. What a first hour of play this has been for England. They needed to start strongly after the last Test and they have done that supremely well. It has all been about James Anderson as he has run riot through the Indian top-order, removing Rahul, Pujara, and skipper, Kohli. Only Rohit Sharma has looked settled for India and along with Rahane, they will look to weather the storm and reach Lunch unscathed. India 30/3 in 13 overs vs England