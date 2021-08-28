IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Today Match Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 live score, and updates from Headingley, Leeds. Cheteshwar Pujara played one of his most aggressive knocks as the Indian top-order showed plenty of resolve to reach 215 for two and keep the third Test against England alive with two more days remaining. Pujara, who has been pilloried of late for his ultra-defensive approach and castigated for not showing enough “intent”, smashed 16 boundaries in his 91 not out off 180 balls on the third day. With this knock, he overshadowed the two megastars in skipper Virat Kohli and the supremely talented Rohit Sharma. It’s a rarity but Friday was one of those days when the cricketing gods sided with Pujara. Pujara has already done enough to give his career a new lease of life. With two days left in the game, England remain favourites despite the pitch being good for batting as India still need 139 runs to avoid an innings defeat, after the hosts scored 432 in their first innings to gain a mammoth 354-run lead. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Headingley Weather Forecast, Leeds Today August 28, Saturday, India vs England 3rd Test, Day 4: Will Rain Intervene?

Live Updates

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 Updates: OUT! And the collapse continues as this time it’s Rishabh Pant who is walking back towards the pavilion after scoring just one. Ollie Robinson is on fire today as he gets his third wicket of the day. The southpaw tried to defend the ball only gets an edge and Overton takes a clinical catch at the third slip. IND 239/6 in 91.5 overs

  • 4:31 PM IST

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 Updates: OUT! James Anderson Strikes and he gets Ajinkya Rahane on just 10. Nothing is going in India’s favour at the moment as England are eyeing an innings win here to humiliate the visitors. Top class bowling from England with the new ball and India are now half down. IND 239/5 in 91 overs

  • 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 Updates: OUT! MASSIVE BLOW as Virat Kohli departs on 55. After getting hit for a couple of boundaries, Ollie Robinson gets the last laugh as the Indian captain once again edged the ball and Joe Root at the slips takes a comfortable catch. India in deep trouble now. IND 237/4 in 90 overs

  • 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 Updates: FIFTY For VIRAT KOHLI, the stage is set for the Indian captain to end his century drought. He has now found a rhythm and hit a couple of boundaries in this over. This is Kohli’s first half-century in the last 8 innings. He just needs to take care of the ball pitching outside off stump. IND 237/3 in 89.5 overs

  • 4:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 4 Updates: Ajinkya Rahane is playing more freely here as is looking to score runs. Meanwhile, Kohli is looking under a bit of pressure at the moment. Both Robinson and Anderson have been impressive so far with the new ball for the hosts. IND 228/3 in 88 overs

  • 4:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 4 Updates: Virat Kohli survives a great over from James Anderson. And DRS saves him big time against James Anderson as the umpire gave him out but the review showed that the ball never hit Kohli’s bat but it was the pad which get something from the bat. IND 224/3 in 87 overs

  • 4:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 4 Updates: Ajinkya Rahane looked very confident today and the straight drive to Robinson was the evidence of that. Rahane and Kohli have been involved in many crucial partnerships for India in the last decade and they need to replicate that today to save the match. IND 224/3 in 86 overs

  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 4 Updates: Ollie Robinson Strikes Early

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 4 Updates: OUT! A very big setback for India as Cheteshwar Pujara departs without adding any run to his overnight score. The batsman tried to leave the ball and it hit his pads. The umpire was not convinced with the appeal as Joe Root takes a smart review as Ollie Robinson gets his second wicket of the innings. Pujara goes for 91. IND 215/3 in 83.3 overs