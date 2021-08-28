IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Today Match Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 live score, and updates from Headingley, Leeds. Cheteshwar Pujara played one of his most aggressive knocks as the Indian top-order showed plenty of resolve to reach 215 for two and keep the third Test against England alive with two more days remaining. Pujara, who has been pilloried of late for his ultra-defensive approach and castigated for not showing enough “intent”, smashed 16 boundaries in his 91 not out off 180 balls on the third day. With this knock, he overshadowed the two megastars in skipper Virat Kohli and the supremely talented Rohit Sharma. It’s a rarity but Friday was one of those days when the cricketing gods sided with Pujara. Pujara has already done enough to give his career a new lease of life. With two days left in the game, England remain favourites despite the pitch being good for batting as India still need 139 runs to avoid an innings defeat, after the hosts scored 432 in their first innings to gain a mammoth 354-run lead. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Headingley Weather Forecast, Leeds Today August 28, Saturday, India vs England 3rd Test, Day 4: Will Rain Intervene?

