IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live CRICKET Score, LIVE UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 4th T20I Live Score of IND vs ENG Live match being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket IND vs ENG Live updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live video, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 4th T20I between India vs England from Ahmedabad here. Hardik Pandya and Rahul Chahar strike in quick succession as England lose well-set Jason Roy (40) and Dawid Malan (14) in the fourth T20I in Ahmedabad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes England’s dangerous opener Jos Buttler for 9 to dent visitors charge in the 186-run chase. However, Jason Roy and Dawid Malan rebuild for England after the falls of Buttler’s wicket. Suryakumar Yadav’s 57-run knock and Shreyas Iyer 37-run blitz propel India to a solid total of 185/8 in 20 overs vs England in the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Jofra Archer removes Shreyas Iyer for 37, Mark Wood removes Hardik Pandya for 11 as England pacers dent India’s charge. Playing his first-ever international innings for Indian cricket team, Suryakumar Yadav fells for 57 after scoring his maiden half-century in fourth T20I against England. Adil Rashid removes India captain Virat Kohli for 1 to hurt India innings. Suryakumar made a strong statement in his maiden T20 international innings as he powers India to a strong start in India vs England 4th T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Eoin Morgan wins Toss as England opt to bowl versus India. Rahul Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav replace Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan in Team India playing 11. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Ben Stokes Takes a Stunning Catch to Send Hardik Pandya Back to Pavilion | Watch

LIVE Cricket Score Today England 66/3 in 9 overs vs India (185/8)

Virat Kohli-led Team India would aim to take the toss out of the equation and put up a much improved all-round show against a formidable England in their to bid to level the series in the fourth T20I on Thursday. The template of win the toss and bowl has been set in the series with the chasing team getting home rather comfortably. However, India skipper Kohli has repeatedly stressed on the need to do well whether they are posting totals or chasing as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup at home later this year. In the two games, they lost after batting first, India struggled in the powerplay, which impacted their final total despite one batsman – Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli respectively – going on to make a significant contribution. A lot of it was down to KL Rahul not being amongst the runs but Kohli made it amply clear that the Karnataka batsman and Rohit Sharma remain their preferred opening combination. Also Read - Not Out or Out? Suryakumar Yadav Falls Prey to Inconclusive Catch; Umpire's Soft Signal Stirs Controversy in 4th T20I