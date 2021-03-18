IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live CRICKET Score, LIVE UPDATES ONLINE

Hardik Pandya and Rahul Chahar strike in quick succession as England lose well-set Jason Roy (40) and Dawid Malan (14) in the fourth T20I in Ahmedabad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes England's dangerous opener Jos Buttler for 9 to dent visitors charge in the 186-run chase. However, Jason Roy and Dawid Malan rebuild for England after the falls of Buttler's wicket. Suryakumar Yadav's 57-run knock and Shreyas Iyer 37-run blitz propel India to a solid total of 185/8 in 20 overs vs England in the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Jofra Archer removes Shreyas Iyer for 37, Mark Wood removes Hardik Pandya for 11 as England pacers dent India's charge. Playing his first-ever international innings for Indian cricket team, Suryakumar Yadav fells for 57 after scoring his maiden half-century in fourth T20I against England. Adil Rashid removes India captain Virat Kohli for 1 to hurt India innings. Suryakumar made a strong statement in his maiden T20 international innings as he powers India to a strong start in India vs England 4th T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Eoin Morgan wins Toss as England opt to bowl versus India. Rahul Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav replace Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan in Team India playing 11.

Virat Kohli-led Team India would aim to take the toss out of the equation and put up a much improved all-round show against a formidable England in their to bid to level the series in the fourth T20I on Thursday. The template of win the toss and bowl has been set in the series with the chasing team getting home rather comfortably. However, India skipper Kohli has repeatedly stressed on the need to do well whether they are posting totals or chasing as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup at home later this year.  In the two games, they lost after batting first, India struggled in the powerplay, which impacted their final total despite one batsman – Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli respectively – going on to make a significant contribution. A lot of it was down to KL Rahul not being amongst the runs but Kohli made it amply clear that the Karnataka batsman and Rohit Sharma remain their preferred opening combination. Also Read - Not Out or Out? Suryakumar Yadav Falls Prey to Inconclusive Catch; Umpire's Soft Signal Stirs Controversy in 4th T20I

Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Shines With a Sublime Half-Century in 4th T20I Against England

  • 10:14 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: Tidy over from Washington Sundar – 5 from it. Good running but a better throw might have made things interesting. Darted on the pads, Stokes turns it with soft hands to the on side. The fielder has to charge from the deep. He gets to the ball but his throw at the keeper’s end is wide of Pant. England 71/3 in 10 overs vs India (185/8)

  • 10:11 PM IST

    India choke England in ‘stiff chase’

  • 10:11 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs ENG 4th T20: OUT! Hardik Pandya removes Jason Roy for 40. It is India who is in the pole position. Pandya’s disguised bouncer has again proved lethal and Roy throw it away in the 40s. Back-to-back wickets in two overs. Slower short ball around off from Pandya, Roy goes for the pull but fails to generate the pace on the shot as he hits to Suryakumar Yadav at deep mid-wicket. England in all sorts of trouble here. England 66/3 in 9 overs vs India (185/8)

  • 10:07 PM IST

    FOUR! Squeezed away! Full and outside off from Pandya, Jason Roy opens the face of the bat and then guides it past the diving short third man fielder for a boundary. England 65/2 in 8.2 overs vs India (185/8)

  • 9:59 PM IST

    India vs England T20 Live Cricket Score: OUT! BOWLED. Rahul Chahar removes Dawid Malan for 14. Malan’s dodged stay at the crease comes to an end. Floated around leg, Malan lines up for the reverse sweep but the ball goes under his bat and takes the leg stump out there. ENG 60/2 in 7.5 overs vs IND (185/8)

  • 9:57 PM IST

    IND vs ENG T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! Sheer timing! What a shot from Dawid Malan! Length and outside off from Thakur, Malan opens the off side and lofts it straight through the line and over long-off for a maximum. England 56/1 in 6.4 overs vs India (185/8)

  • 9:56 PM IST

    Strong start by England in 186 chase

  • 9:55 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England 4th T20: FOUR! CRUNCHED! Big final over of the Powerplay – 17 from it. Just the end England wanted to the Powerplay! Short and wide outside off, Roy crunches his punch through covers and gets a boundary. Decent Powerplay for England. England are 48/1 at the end of the first phase.

  • 9:50 PM IST

    SIX! BOOM! Flighted on off from Sundar, in the slot for Roy. The man at mi- off is up so Jason Roy has no qualms going downtown and sending it into the sightscreen, next to the cameraman for a biggie. England 44/1 in 5.5 overs vs India (185/8)

  • 9:48 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score: DROPPED! Excellent effort from Shardul Thakur, he almost got it but not to be! Another slower short ball from Hardik. It is on the middle, Malan looks to use the pace and place it over short third man. There is no pace on offer though. The ball is too close to him as well. He is too committed to the shot to retract. He goes for it. It seems to be going away from Shardul at short third man. He back peddles and jumps. He tries to take it with one hand. The ball hits his right palm and pops out. Single taken. England 30/1 in 4.5 overs vs India (185/8)