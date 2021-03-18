IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live CRICKET Score, LIVE UPDATES ONLINE

Eoin Morgan wins Toss as England opt to bowl versus India in the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Rahul Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav replace Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan in Team India playing 11. Virat Kohli-led Team India would aim to take the toss out of equation and put up a much improved all-round show against a formidable England in their to bid to level the series in the fourth T20I on Thursday. The template of win the toss and bowl has been set in the series with the chasing team getting home rather comfortably.

However, India skipper Kohli has repeatedly stressed on the need to do well whether they are posting totals or chasing as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup at home later this year.  In the two games, they lost after batting first, India struggled in the powerplay, which impacted their final total despite one batsman – Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli respectively – going on to make a significant contribution. A lot of it was down to KL Rahul not being amongst the runs but Kohli made it amply clear that the Karnataka batsman and Rohit Sharma remain their preferred opening combination. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 4th T20I: Where And How to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Online And on TV

Also Read - India vs England 4th T20I Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Likely Playing XIs: Squads, Toss, Team News For IND vs ENG 4th T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium

Live Updates

  • 7:10 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score and Updates: Run-out check sent upstairs. No one seems interested there. The umpire has a check upstairs and Rahul seems to be fine. NOT OUT! Rohit’s dive has saved him and after back-to-back ducks, Rahul gets his first run. Just his second run in the series. Floated on off and middle, Rahul turns it to the leg side and calls for a quick run. Rohit responds and goes for it. The fielder shoots a good throw at the keeper’s end. Rohit puts a dive as Buttler whips the bails off. The square leg umpire goes upstairs. Rahul looks a bit concerned. Replay finds Rohit’s dive was a good one to save him. India 12/0 in 1 over vs England

  • 7:08 PM IST

    FOUR! Poor ball! Rashid bowls the googly but the line is a poor one. It is on the pads from Rashid, Rohit flicks it away from a short square leg, and the ball races away to the fence. India 10/0 in 0.3 overs vs England

  • 7:06 PM IST

    India vs England 4th T20I Live Score: SIX! KABOOM! Rohit starts with a bang! Hitman takes out his sniper straightaway! Flighted ball on off from Rashid, it is in the slot for Rohit. He goes downtown over long-off for a biggie. What a start for Team India! IND 6/0 in 0.1 overs vs ENG

  • 7:01 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England T20: We are all set to begin the all-important clash. The England players after getting a few words of wisdom from their skipper spread out quickly onto the field. They are followed by the two Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Adil Rashid will open the attack for England. Rohit will take the strike, here we go!

  • 6:52 PM IST

    England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

  • 6:51 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Updates: England captain Eoin Morgan says that they will bowl again. He mentions that the surface looks harder and he would look to exploit the conditions. He mentions that the first 10 overs decide what total you set. He mentions that in the second innings the dew sets in and makes the chase easy. He further says that they are building towards the world cup. He mentions that they are still learning and ends by saying that winning is a bit tricky than losing.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    ‘Captain Morgan’ calls it RIGHT at TOSS!

  • 6:48 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score and Updates: India Playing XI – Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav (IN FOR ISHAN KISHAN), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar (IN FOR YUZVENDRA CHAHAL).

  • 6:40 PM IST

    Indian captain Virat Kohli says he is happy and adds they were willing to take the challenge. Tells they would have batted first and were looking to improve aspects in their game. Kohli says this pitch looks the best in terms of hardness and evenness. Kohli says that he tells the boys to take pride and adds the body language in the last game was not good and that has been addressed in the last game. Kohli says batting and bowling is easier than fielding as it is a selfless act. Kohli says today is another challenge. Kohli informs there are two changes in the side, one forced. Rahul Chahar comes in and Kohli informs he might play the remainder of the games. Adds he replaces Chahal. Kohli also informs Ishan Kishan hurt his groin in the last game and he is replaced by Suryakumar Yadav.

  • 6:31 PM IST

    India vs England T20 Live Score and Updates: TOSS – Eoin Morgan wins Toss, England opt to bowl vs India in 4th T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.