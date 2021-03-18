IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live CRICKET Score, LIVE UPDATES ONLINE

Virat Kohli-led Team India would aim to take the toss out of the equation and put up a much improved all-round show against a formidable England in their to bid to level the series in the fourth T20I on Thursday. The template of win the toss and bowl has been set in the series with the chasing team getting home rather comfortably. However, India skipper Kohli has repeatedly stressed on the need to do well whether they are posting totals or chasing as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup at home later this year.  In the two games, they lost after batting first, India struggled in the powerplay, which impacted their final total despite one batsman – Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli respectively – going on to make a significant contribution. A lot of it was down to KL Rahul not being amongst the runs but Kohli made it amply clear that the Karnataka batsman and Rohit Sharma remain their preferred opening combination. Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Shines With a Sublime Half-Century in 4th T20I Against England

  • 8:43 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England T20: OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Jofra Archer removes Rishabh Pant for 30. That is the best answer a bowler can give after being smashed for a boundary. Full searing length ball on off, Pant looks to play the helicopter shot this time but is nowhere in the position to play at it. In the end he hears the death rattle. IND 145/5 in 16.3 overs vs ENG

  • 8:41 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs ENG 4th T20: FOUR! Lovely shot! It’s raining boundaries here in Ahmedabad. Just using the pace there. Full and outside off from Wood and he misses the wide yorker by a margin and Iyer opens the face of the bat to run it down to the third man for a boundary. India 140/4 in 16 overs vs England

  • 8:39 PM IST

    MISFIELD AND FOUR! Short of good length and outside off from Mark Wood, Shreyas Iyer pulls it towards deep mid-wicket, Curran runs to his left and gets to the ball but allows the ball to run through his hands and meet the fence. Some much-needed runs for India. IND 135/4 in 15.4 overs vs ENG

  • 8:29 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Shreyas Iyer looks in the mood tonight! Wicket off the over but a very expensive beginning for Sam Curran. Length ball wide outside off. Shreyas loves to slap it over point and he does it with ease as there is no one there in the deep. Gets a boundary. 16 off the over and a wicket. India 120/4 in 14 overs vs England

  • 8:27 PM IST

  • 8:24 PM IST

    India vs England 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: OUT! CAUGHT! What a sharp catch from Dawid Malan. Sam Curran removes Suryakumar Yadav for 57. Has the catch been taken cleanly? Malan thinks he has. The umpire has sent it upstairs with the soft signal as OUT! Is this the end of Suryakumar Yadav’s fantastic debut innings? The third umpire took sometime before upholding the on field decision. Once again Curran delivers in his very first over. What a comeback from him after being hit for a six on the previous ball. A fine knock from SKY comes to an end. Take a bow Suryakumar. Curran bangs it on a length again and SKY once again takes him on. This time though he hits it a bit squarer towards deep square leg. Malan there runs towards the ball gets his fingers under the ball as he takes the catch. SKY is not going anywhere as the umpire takes it upstairs. The soft signal is out. The third umpire takes multiple replays and some zoom angles too before ruling it out. IND 110/4 13.3 overs vs ENG

  • 8:21 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England T20: Change in bowling. Adil Rashid has bowled out and a partnership is blossoming here. Morgan needs to find a way to end it. He has finally introduced Sam Curran into the attack. SIX! What a shot! Welcome to the attack Sam! Full and around off, Suryakumar shuffles across his sticks before playing a paddle scoop over short fine leg as the ball goes all over the ropes there. India 110/3 in 13.1 overs vs England

  • 8:14 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 4th T20I Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Through the gap! Brings up the 100 for India! Brilliant batting from Rishabh Pant! Full and outside off from Stokes, the left-hander hits it hard all along the ground as he beats the cover fielder for a boundary. 100 up for India!

  • 8:09 PM IST

  • 8:09 PM IST

    India vs England 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Maiden T20I Fifty for Suryakumar Yadav! What a knock from him. He doesn’t look nervous one bit there. Flat and outside off, SKY stays inside the crease as he cuts it square through point as the ball runs away to the fence. IND 92/3 in 12 overs vs ENG at Narendra Modi Stadium