LIVE IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 Final Score and Match Updates

Antigua: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Under-19 world cup final ODI match between India Under 19 vs England Under 19 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.Also Read - ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction ICC U-19 World Cup, Semi-Final Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's England vs India at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, at 6:30 PM IST Feb 5

England won the toss and choose to field first. Ravi Kumar bowling beautifully here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Raj Bawa, with his exceptional bowling, has broken the back of this England batting line-up. His figures read 15-4 after 5.3 overs. Kaushal Tambe joins Bawa and Kumar in the wickets tally.  Also Read - Yash Dhull Reveals Virat Kohli's Advice to India U-19 Team Ahead of World Cup Final

James Rew has brought some respite to the English dugout with his 50. England has shown tremendous fight back with 50 run partnership for the 7th wicket. The run-rate has climbed up to 4 which was hovering around 3 to 3.5 couple of overs ago. James Sales has complemented Rew in the 32 run partnership till now. Will England post a competitive total for India to chase? Or Will India reign supreme in their fourth consecutive final of the Under 19 World Cup. Also Read - FINAL: Spotlight on Yash Dhull as India U-19 Chase World Cup Glory

Teams

England U19 playing XI: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell , Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

India U19 playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Live Updates

  • 9:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: India need to go back to their strategy of chocking the runs for England. England have been taking four-five singles in last couple of overs. This is good cricket from England. WIDE BALL! Just 4 extras till now from India. Excellent control from the Indian bowlers. England 164-7 after 39 overs.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Ravi Kumar into the attack for India. He has picked up 2 wickets till now. Will he get the third wicket? Full toss and was it above the waist height? It wasn’t. England 159-7 after 38 overs.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Chance for a catch!!! Short of the fielder. The man of the match till now Raj Bawa brought back into the attack by Yash Dhull. England batters are still not taking any chance against him. England 156-7 after 37 overs.

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: FOUR! James Rew along with James Sales are fighting back for England. Singles are coming easily now with an occasional boundary. This partnership is now 45 off 54 deliveries. India have to find a breakthrough soon. England 139-7 after 34 overs.

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Angriksh Raghuvanshi into the attack. Bowls a good over. Just two runs off the 33rd over and England are 131-7.

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: James Rew brings up his 50 off just 79 deliveries. He has been the most effective batter for England with five boundaries in his innings. He is a leg side dominant player and his wagon wheel reflects the same. England 118-7 after 30 overs.

  • 8:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Nishant Sandhu has been brought into the attack. He has been excellent for India. Pretty good action from the young man. On the other hand, James Rew has been excellent for England. His t-shirt number reads 55 which is identical to Ben Stokes number. Will he do something in the match just like his hero? Stay Tuned for live updates. England 109-7 after 28.2 overs.

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Runs have started to come for England. India need to plan a little better against these two batters – Rew and Horton. Horton already has a 50 in the tournament against Afghanistan in the semi-final. England 90-6 after 24 overs.

  • 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Kaushal Tambe brought into the attack. FOUR! Reverse sweep from James Rew and he getting some runs for England. 5 runs off the over. England 75-6 after 21 overs.

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Vicky Ostwal continuous and FULL TOSS! Rare bad ball from him. Although, no damage done. He has been terrific with the ball in this tournament. 12 wickets at an average just over 10. England 70-6 after 20 overs.