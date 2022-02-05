LIVE IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 Final Score and Match Updates

Antigua: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Under-19 world cup final ODI match between India Under 19 vs England Under 19 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.Also Read - ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction ICC U-19 World Cup, Semi-Final Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's England vs India at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, at 6:30 PM IST Feb 5

England won the toss and choose to field first. Ravi Kumar bowling beautifully here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Tom Prest and Jacob Bethell back to the hut. The dangerous George Bethell departs after continuous pressure from Indian bowlers. Raja Bawa joins the party with his second wicket. England are five down. Also Read - Yash Dhull Reveals Virat Kohli's Advice to India U-19 Team Ahead of World Cup Final

With four trophies in fourteen editions, Team India has been the most successful team in the history of the Under-19 World Cup tournament. On Saturday, they are not just in with a chance to bag their fifth title and remain unbeaten in the 2022 edition, but also extend their dominance which will remain in the history books forever. Also Read - FINAL: Spotlight on Yash Dhull as India U-19 Chase World Cup Glory

If we look at both teams, players have gone through tough semi-final games respectively. England who just broke out of jail against Afghanistan to reach the finals, whereas, India were looking down in the initial overs after they began an onslaught to knock out Australia in the semis. The advantage currently lies with India as their top batters Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed are in tremendous form. Nishant Sandhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and Dinesh Bana have been promising in the middle order. As far as Indian bowling is concerned Ravi Kumar, Vicky Ostwal, and Hangargekar will be crucial. Ostwal has been the leading wicket-taker for India with 12 wickets.

For England, captain Tom Prest and George Thomas hold key as far as batting is concerned. Rehan Ahmed, the marquee leg spinner who was terrific in the semi-final, will pose a major challenge for Indian batters. For England Joshua Boyden has been the highest wicket-taker till now with 13 wickets till now.

Teams

England U19 playing XI: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell , Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

India U19 playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Check India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 ODI Live Score and IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 Live Streaming Online, IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today and India U19 vs England U19 Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: It is a Raj Bawa show in the world cup final. Ravi Kumar into the attack and FOUR! Room and Rehan Ahmed cuts it along the deep backward point for a boundary. England 56-5 after 15.3 overs.

  • 7:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Raja Bawa has been magnificient till now. What a rip-snorter of a delivery from the young man. His figures read 3-12 after 4.4 overs. He is bowling absolute cockers here in the middle and England batters are just not good enough. Rehan Ahmed hit on the head. England 52-5 after 14.5 overs.

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Whatever help which was offered from the pitch for the fast bowlers, India have been on fire. Just as we speak – OUT! Raja Bawa breathing fire and England four down. England 47-4 after 12.5 overs.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: India have been spot on with their strategy of stopping the singles. England struggling at the moment with their best batters back in the hut. England 45-3 after 12.1 overs.

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Appeal for Caught Behind from Dinesh Bana. George Thomas tries to belt it over deep mid-wicket but to no avail. Only 1 run in the last 12 deliveries. Pressure building upon England. England 37-2 after 10 overs.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Raj Bawa has been on target since he have come on to bowl. Maiden over for Bawa. England 36-2 after 9 overs.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Spin introduced into the attack and FOUR! Nishant Sandhu has bowls a full toss and gets punished. James Rew picks up his first boundary. Single off the last ball. England 36-2 after 8 overs.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Raj Bawa brought into the attack. The Yuvraj Singh fan from Punjab will look to make a mark for himself and the team in this match. George Thomas is looking to charge against the fast bowlers. DROPPED! Kaushal Tambe drops George Thomas. Will this prove costly? Stay Tuned for live updates. England 31-2 after 7 overs.

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: FOUR! Nicely picked up by Thomas. He is a Somerset player and is banking on his strokes around the ground. FOUR! Another top class shot from Thomas. He is oozing with confidence. England 30-2 after 6 overs.

  • 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: George Thomas is the wicket, India will be looking forward to. He has looked the most confident batter till now. He is on 18(15) with two fours and one six. England 21-5 after 5 overs.