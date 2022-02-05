LIVE IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 Final Score and Match Updates

Antigua: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Under-19 world cup final ODI match between India Under 19 vs England Under 19 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.Also Read - ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction ICC U-19 World Cup, Semi-Final Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's England vs India at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, at 6:30 PM IST Feb 5

England won the toss and choose to field first. Also Read - Yash Dhull Reveals Virat Kohli's Advice to India U-19 Team Ahead of World Cup Final

With four trophies in fourteen editions, Team India has been the most successful team in the history of the Under-19 World Cup tournament. On Saturday, they are not just in with a chance to bag their fifth title and remain unbeaten in the 2022 edition, but also extend their dominance which will remain in the history books forever. Also Read - FINAL: Spotlight on Yash Dhull as India U-19 Chase World Cup Glory

If we look at both teams, players have gone through tough semi-final games respectively. England who just broke out of jail against Afghanistan to reach the finals, whereas, India were looking down in the initial overs after they began an onslaught to knock out Australia in the semis. The advantage currently lies with India as their top batters Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed are in tremendous form. Nishant Sandhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and Dinesh Bana have been promising in the middle order. As far as Indian bowling is concerned Ravi Kumar, Vicky Ostwal, and Hangargekar will be crucial. Ostwal has been the leading wicket-taker for India with 12 wickets.

For England, captain Tom Prest and George Thomas hold key as far as batting is concerned. Rehan Ahmed, the marquee leg spinner who was terrific in the semi-final, will pose a major challenge for Indian batters. For England Joshua Boyden has been the highest wicket-taker till now with 13 wickets till now.

Teams

England U19 playing XI: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell , Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

India U19 playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

