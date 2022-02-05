LIVE IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 Final Score and Match Updates

Antigua: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Under-19 world cup final ODI match between India Under 19 vs England Under 19 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.Also Read - ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction ICC U-19 World Cup, Semi-Final Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's England vs India at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, at 6:30 PM IST Feb 5

England won the toss and choose to field first.  Also Read - Yash Dhull Reveals Virat Kohli's Advice to India U-19 Team Ahead of World Cup Final

With four trophies in fourteen editions, Team India has been the most successful team in the history of the Under-19 World Cup tournament. On Saturday, they are not just in with a chance to bag their fifth title and remain unbeaten in the 2022 edition, but also extend their dominance which will remain in the history books forever. Also Read - FINAL: Spotlight on Yash Dhull as India U-19 Chase World Cup Glory

If we look at both teams, players have gone through tough semi-final games respectively. England who just broke out of jail against Afghanistan to reach the finals, whereas, India were looking down in the initial overs after they began an onslaught to knock out Australia in the semis. The advantage currently lies with India as their top batters Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed are in tremendous form. Nishant Sandhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and Dinesh Bana have been promising in the middle order. As far as Indian bowling is concerned Ravi Kumar, Vicky Ostwal, and Hangargekar will be crucial. Ostwal has been the leading wicket-taker for India with 12 wickets.

For England, captain Tom Prest and George Thomas hold key as far as batting is concerned. Rehan Ahmed, the marquee leg spinner who was terrific in the semi-final, will pose a major challenge for Indian batters. For England Joshua Boyden has been the highest wicket-taker till now with 13 wickets till now.

Teams

England U19 playing XI: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell , Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

India U19 playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Live Updates

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Samuel Badree had a look at the pitch and he called it “Batting Paradise”. There is some chance for rain as well today but they are mostly passing showers. We hope that it remains sunny throughout.

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: England won the toss and elect to field first. England playing the side. India playing the same side too.

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Toss will be crucial for both India and England. There is always some movement early on for the bowlers.

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: The last time India won the title was in 2018 when Prithvi Shaw and Co did it in New Zealand. Now, Dhull has the chance to get India its fifth ICC U-19 CWC title. Can he do it – only time will tell…

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Ostwal and Ravi Kumar have been a fast-bowling par to reckon with. They have played a key role in India’s success. Fans would be hoping for the same from them one last gtime.

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Eyes would be on the Indian skipper who hit a brilliant century in the semis against Australia. It would be interesting to see what the young captains opt for at the toss. It would be a tricky one given the stakes.

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Given their emphatic run in the competition, Yash Dhull and Co would be hot favourites in the title face-off.

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Hello and welcome to the final of the U-19 Cricket World Cup from Antigua. The final between India and England is expected to be a mouthwatering clash. Stay tuned for the build-up and the updates throughout the match.