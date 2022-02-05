LIVE IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 Final Score and Match Updates IND U19 18/1 (5) vs ENG U19 189/10

Antigua: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Under-19 world cup final ODI match between India Under 19 vs England Under 19 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

England starts well in this innings against India. Joshua Boyden, who has picked up 13 wickets in the tournament till now, gets Indian opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi with his second ball. Shaik Rasheed joins Harnoor Singh in the middle for the chase.

Ravi Kumar brings India back into the attack. He picks up two back-to-back wickets and Raj Bawa completes his fifer in the match. He thoroughly deserved it and India needs 190 runs to win to clinch the Under 19 World cup trophy for the 5th time.

James Rew has brought some respite to the English dugout with his 50. England has shown tremendous fight back with 50 run partnership for the 7th wicket. The run-rate has climbed up to 4 which was hovering around 3 to 3.5 couple of overs ago. James Sales has complemented Rew in the 32 run partnership till now.

England won the toss and choose to field first. Ravi Kumar bowling beautifully here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Raj Bawa, with his exceptional bowling, has broken the back of this England batting line-up. His figures read 15-4 after 5.3 overs. Kaushal Tambe joins Bawa and Kumar in the wickets tally.

Teams

England U19 playing XI: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell , Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

India U19 playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

