LIVE IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 Final Score and Match Updates IND U19 18/1 (5) vs ENG U19 189/10

Antigua: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Under-19 world cup final ODI match between India Under 19 vs England Under 19 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.Also Read - ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction ICC U-19 World Cup, Semi-Final Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's England vs India at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, at 6:30 PM IST Feb 5

England starts well in this innings against India. Joshua Boyden, who has picked up 13 wickets in the tournament till now, gets Indian opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi with his second ball. Shaik Rasheed joins Harnoor Singh in the middle for the chase.  Also Read - Yash Dhull Reveals Virat Kohli's Advice to India U-19 Team Ahead of World Cup Final

Ravi Kumar brings India back into the attack. He picks up two back-to-back wickets and Raj Bawa completes his fifer in the match. He thoroughly deserved it and India needs 190 runs to win to clinch the Under 19 World cup trophy for the 5th time.  Also Read - FINAL: Spotlight on Yash Dhull as India U-19 Chase World Cup Glory

James Rew has brought some respite to the English dugout with his 50. England has shown tremendous fight back with 50 run partnership for the 7th wicket. The run-rate has climbed up to 4 which was hovering around 3 to 3.5 couple of overs ago. James Sales has complemented Rew in the 32 run partnership till now. 

England won the toss and choose to field first. Ravi Kumar bowling beautifully here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Raj Bawa, with his exceptional bowling, has broken the back of this England batting line-up. His figures read 15-4 after 5.3 overs. Kaushal Tambe joins Bawa and Kumar in the wickets tally. 

Teams

England U19 playing XI: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell , Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

India U19 playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Check India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 ODI Live Score and IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 Live Streaming Online, IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today and India U19 vs England U19 Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Game On! The English fans must be thinking but India would still like to believe that they are favourites to win this even after losing an early wicket. Rasheed has to see the new ball off and from here on things will only get easier for India. But they need to keep wickets in hand. That would be crucial. A couple of boundaries in the last couple of overs would ease the pressure. INDU19 23/1 (6) AUSU19 189/10

  • 10:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: England have started off well with the ball in hand. Infact this is an excellent start for them. Exactly what they needed to defend a total of 190. India, at the moment, are taking the cautious approach, having lost an early wicket. What a match we have in our hands. INDU19 13/1 (4)

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: India will start with the usual pair of Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh. OUT! England’s wonder boy Joshua Boyden strikes on his 2nd ball. India 0-1 after 0.2 overs.

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd Innings of the Under-19 world cup final ODI match between India Under 19 vs England Under 19 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: England are 9 down courtesy of Ravi Kumar blitzkrieg in the 44th over. OUT! Raj Bawa picks up his first wicket in the tournament. He thoroughly deserved it. England 189 all out in 44.5 overs. India need 190 runs to win the Final.

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Hangargekar brought into the attack. What an over. Bowls a maiden and keeps James Sales guessing with each delivery. Even created a RUNOUT chance. OUT! What a CATCH from Kaushal Tambe!!! Juggling but holds onto it. Big wicket of James Rew who misses out on a hundred. England 184-8 after 43.1 overs.

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Vicky Ostwal is back into the attack. Appeal for Stumping!!! NOT-OUT! Dinesh Bana was excellent behind the stumps. Took the bails off in a flash! FOUR! Sweep from James Rew and he reaches to 89. Another FOUR! James Rew has been magnificent in the final. 10 runs off the over. England 184-7 after 42 overs.

  • 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Excellent from both sides. India have been resilient with th ball despite a partnership .England were down but currently they are displaying fightback of the highest level. James Rew and James Sales have taken the partnership to 81 runs. Can they take the English total past 230-240. If they can, we have a certainly have a match on our hands. England 173-7 after 41 overs.

  • 9:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: India need to go back to their strategy of chocking the runs for England. England have been taking four-five singles in last couple of overs. This is good cricket from England. WIDE BALL! Just 4 extras till now from India. Excellent control from the Indian bowlers. England 164-7 after 39 overs.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Ravi Kumar into the attack for India. He has picked up 2 wickets till now. Will he get the third wicket? Full toss and was it above the waist height? It wasn’t. England 159-7 after 38 overs.