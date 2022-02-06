LIVE IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 Final Score and Match Updates IND U19 97/4 (28) vs ENG U19 189/10

Antigua: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Under-19 world cup final ODI match between India Under 19 vs England Under 19 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.Also Read - ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction ICC U-19 World Cup, Semi-Final Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's England vs India at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, at 6:30 PM IST Feb 5

India captain Yash Dhull joins Shaik Rasheed in the middle for the chase after Harnoor Singh edged it to wicket-keeper courtesy of a brilliant short ball from Aspinwall. Will the duo guide India to the chase? England starts well in this innings against India. Joshua Boyden, who has picked up 13 wickets in the tournament till now, gets Indian opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi with his second ball.  Also Read - Yash Dhull Reveals Virat Kohli's Advice to India U-19 Team Ahead of World Cup Final

Ravi Kumar brings India back into the attack. He picks up two back-to-back wickets and Raj Bawa completes his fifer in the match. He thoroughly deserved it and India needs 190 runs to win to clinch the Under 19 World cup trophy for the 5th time.  Also Read - FINAL: Spotlight on Yash Dhull as India U-19 Chase World Cup Glory

James Rew has brought some respite to the English dugout with his 50. England has shown tremendous fight back with 50 run partnership for the 7th wicket. The run-rate has climbed up to 4 which was hovering around 3 to 3.5 couple of overs ago. James Sales has complemented Rew in the 32 run partnership till now. 

England won the toss and choose to field first. Ravi Kumar bowling beautifully here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Raj Bawa, with his exceptional bowling, has broken the back of this England batting line-up. His figures read 15-4 after 5.3 overs. Kaushal Tambe joins Bawa and Kumar in the wickets tally. 

Teams

England U19 playing XI: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell , Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

India U19 playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Live Updates

  • 12:25 AM IST

    CLIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: FOUR! Nishant Sindhu plays a brilliant cut shot for a boundary. The out-field is lighting fast at Vivian Richards stadium here in Antigua. Good over for India. India 107-4 after 31 overs.

  • 12:22 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Another tidy over from Tom Prest. He has been exceptional with the ball as he has just given away 14 runs from 6 overs. India brings up their 100 in the 30th over. They need 90 runs more from 119 deliveries.

  • 12:19 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: OUT! Is England back in the game? Captain Yash Dhull departs cheaply and James Sales has bowled a brilliant overs. The man with the fifer – Raj Bawa in the middle and he has a huge responsibility with the bat. India 99-4 after 29.2 overs.

  • 12:13 AM IST
    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Back to Back 50’s for Indian vice-captain Shaik Rasheed. OUT! Yash Dhull departs after playing a handy knock. Is England back in the game? Time will tell. For now Rehan Ahmed is back in the game and Nishant Sindhu has joined captain Yash Dhull in the middle. India 97-3 after 28 overs.
  • 12:06 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Rehan Ahmed brought into the attack in pursuit of a wicket. The partnership between Yash Dhull-Shaik Rasheed has gone to 41. Rasheed is on 49 and what an innings he has played. India 91-2 after 26.2 overs.

  • 12:01 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: England fielders have been magnificent. Apart from one misfield, they have not put a foot wrong. SIX Runs off the over. India 89-2 after 25 overs.

  • 11:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: FOUR! Brilliant from Shaik Rasheed. He has shown his class with that drive. Through the gap in the covers region for a boundary. India marching on at 83-2 after the end of 24 overs.

  • 11:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: Misfield from Rehan Ahmed and a rare one. The youngster has been brilliant at that position. Positive intent from the captain is refreshing to see. Rasheed has also played good shots since Dhull’s arrival at the crease. India 76-2 after 22.5 overs.

  • 11:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: FOUR! Shot from Yash Dhull. The run-rate has got slightly better. There is intent being shown by Yash Dhull and that has helped in the acceleration. OH!!! What a shot!!! FOUR!! Rasheed got on the top of the ball and played it along the backward point for a boundary. India 70-2 after 22 overs.

  • 11:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng U-19 WC Final: A brilliant short ball by Thomas Aspinwall ends the struggle for Harnoor Singh who departed for 21(46). Captain Yash Dhull has joined Shaik Rasheed in the middle. Will the duo take India home with their partnership? Stay tuned for live updates. India 52-2 after 19 overs.