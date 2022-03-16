LIVE India vs England Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Mount Maunganui: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.15 of the ICC Women’s world cup between India women and England women here at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Currently placed third after a morale-boosting 155-run against the West Indies, India would like to keep the winning momentum going and maintain its stay in the top four especially when they take on table toppers Australia after England.Also Read - ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: England Women vs India Women Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand at 6:30 AM IST March 16 Wednesday

After an inexplicably slow performance against New Zealand when the Indian batters played out 162 dot balls, Smriti Mandhana (123 off 119) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109 off 107) produce a splendid batting display, slamming twin centuries against the West Indies to power India to their highest total (317/8) in the history of the showpiece event. Also Read - Women's World Cup: Matter Of Us To Make Sure to Learn From Today's Mistakes, Says Jacob Oram

“I think for us, it is very important the way we performed in the last game; we just need to continue that, rather than thinking about what are your negatives and what are your positive points,” vice-captain Kaur told reporters on the eve of the game. Also Read - Women's World Cup: A Lot Has Happened in Those Five Years, Says Sune Luus Ahead of Facing England

A loss against India on Wednesday mean the possibility of making the top four would be completely out of their hands, a prospect England would definitely want to avoid.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Live Updates

  • 11:21 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: England few runs away from a well-deserved win. They were clinical, with the ball, on the field and now with the bat. A few wrinkles to be ironed out for the defending champions going ahead.

  • 11:17 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Amy Jones is out but captain Heather Knight is looking solid and is in no mood to give it away. India need a miracle from here on in. LIVE | Eng-W: 104/4 in 26 overs

  • 10:57 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Captain Heather Knight has been the rock in the batting for England. Jhulan has been brought back in the attack, looks like Mithali is ready to use up all her options. Right way to go!

  • 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Against the run of play, Sciver is out. A soft dismissal. She has already done the damage. Vastrakar strikes and gives India hope. LIVE | Eng-W: 69/3 in 17 overs

  • 10:35 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Sciver and Knight have now put England in a commanding position. The English team is cruising and an Indian comeback looks unlikely at the moment. LIVE | Eng-W: 59/2 in 15 overs

  • 10:29 AM IST

    Sciver is playing a little gem here. She is aggressive in her shot-making. This win would give England a new lease of life in the tournament.

  • 10:28 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Knight and Sciver have steadied things and now look on course to get the required runs. With so less to defend, India are running out of ideas. LIVE | Eng-W: 48/2 in 14 overs

  • 10:18 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Knight and Sciver are looking good and that is not good news for India who have 134 to defend. The net run rate could become important later on and hence India need to take a few more wickets and delay the win for England.

  • 10:10 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: The fielding from both sides has been of top quality. India cannot allow Knight and Sciver to settle into a rhythm. Wickets have to be the order of the day for India if they want to give England a run for their money. Spin introduced for the first time, Gayakwad comes in. LIVE | Eng-W: 24/2 in 8 overs

  • 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Can India pull off a miracle and avenge the 2017 loss in the final? The new ball would be the key as they do not have much to defend.