India vs England Live 2nd Test Score And Updates Day 1

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 match from Lord’s London. Joe Root wins the toss and elect to bowl against India. Rain stops play once again! Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul lead India’s solid start in the first session of second Test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. Virat Kohli and Co will look to continue their form from the opening Test to get take an early advantage on day 1 of the second match. England are going through some serious injury crisis in their camp as veteran Stuart Broad has already been ruled out of the series, while James Anderson is also facing some fitness concerns. The hosts are already without their star players – Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer as the Broad exclusion has put some under a lot of pressure. On the other hand, India will be without Shardul Thakur in the second Test as he has pulled his hamstring.Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Live Updates

  • 6:32 PM IST
    LIVE India vs England Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 1: A decent over for India as they managed to get 10 runs from it out of which five comes as extras. Rohit Sharma is not taking any risk and just playing his shots with the ground to collect boundaries. IND 56/0 in 21 overs
  • 6:28 PM IST
    LIVE India vs England Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 1: And finally Mark Wood comes into the attack and he straightaway hit the deck hard to put Rahul on the backfoot. Rahul didn’t mind leaving the ball outside off. IND 46/0 in 20 Overs
  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Live Cricket Score Today, 2nd Test Updates Day 1: And the players are back on the field after lunch.

  • 5:53 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Live Cricket Score Today, 2nd Test Updates Day 1: Rain forces an early lunch at the Lord’s. India completely had an upper hand over the hosts in the first session. Rohit is looking very comfortable today while Rahul looked determined with his rock-solid technique. IND 46/0 in 18.4 overs

  • 5:27 PM IST

  • 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 1: And the rain strikes again as the play has been stopped. India looked solid at the moment as both Rohit and Rahul batted very fluently in the tough phase to put pressure on the hosts. IND 46/0 in 18.4 Overs

  • 5:13 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma is now looking more confident after getting a couple of boundaries. It’s a very good sign for the Indian team as if Rohit gets going then England will most definitely move to the back foot. IND 44/0 in 17 overs

  • 5:02 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 1: An excellent over for India as Rohit Sharma breaks the shackles and slammed four boundaries in Sam Curran’s over. Some loose deliveries from the southpaw and Rohit jumped on them to collect some valuable runs for his team. DRINKS BREAK. IND 38/0 in 15 overs

  • 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE India vs England Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 1: The loose deliveries from here are only going to boost the confidence of the batters. Rahul has been very quiet so far but he looked determined to follow his approach of leaving the ball outside off stump. He is not taking any risk at the moment. IND 22/0 in 14 Overs