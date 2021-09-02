Live India vs England Score and Updates 4th Test Day 1

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 4th Test match live score and updates from the Oval, London. Chris Woakes got better of Rohit Sharma early in his first over on the comeback. Rohit was dismissed on just 11 after England captain Joe Root opted to bowl first. India made a couple of changes in their playing XI but Ravichandran Ashwin still failed to make the cut. India are locking horns with England in the fourth Test of the five-match series in the quest to take bounce back and take an unassailable lead. Virat Kohli and Co suffered a massive defeat in the third Test match at Headingley, Leeds as the batsmen failed to live up to the expectations on a track which was better to bat as compared to the first two matches venue. The Oval is also expected to be a batting-friendly track where spinners might play a more crucial role than previous matches.Also Read - ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction 4th Test: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's England vs India Match at the Oval, 03:30 PM IST September 2, Thursday

See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 4th Test Day 1 2021 Live, IND vs ENG live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch4th Test Day 1 live match, 4th Test Day 1 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 4th Test Day 1 between India vs England from the Oval, London here. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Want to Show Virat Kohli What it Means For Us to Get Him Out, Says James Anderson

Also Read - India vs England, Oval, London Weather Forecast September 2, 4th Test Day 1: IND vs ENG Likely Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing

Live Updates

  • 5:42 PM IST

    England dominated the first session but Virat Kohli is still in the middle!

    Image
    Credit: Twitter/@ICC
  • 5:35 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: LUNCH! One run from the last over before the break. Ravindra Jadeja survives and gave ample support to his skipper Virat Kohli to get set in the middle. While the session completely belonged to England as they justified the skipper Joe Root’s decision of opting to bowl first. This is the first time in the series when none of the Indian openers survived before the lunch break. Huge responsibility on skipper Virat Kohli to take the team forward post Lunch. IND 54/3 in 25 overs

  • 5:26 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Virat Kohli is looking in decent touch and playing with some positive intent. He hit a couple of boundaries in the Overton’s over to put pressure on him straightaway. IND 53/3 in 23 overs

  • 5:20 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Another top over from Jimmy Anderson as he is still getting the swing. He is producing some jaffa, especially for the right-handers. India need to keep tight and not lose any more wicket ahead of the Lunch. IND 43/3 in 22 overs

  • 5:11 PM IST

    * Interesting! Ravindra Jadeja comes out to bat ahead of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant.

  • 5:10 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: OUT! And James Anderson once again gets the better of Cheteshwar Pujara. What a peach of a delivery as Pujara was no clue of it and edged it to Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps. A lazy shot offered from Pujara on a brilliant out-swinging delivery and India are in massive trouble now. IND 39/3 in 19.4 overs

  • 5:02 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Virat Kohli is off to a mark with an exquisite on-drive to James Anderson. With the boundary, the Indian captain has also completed 23000 international runs and becomes the fastest to do so overtaking legendary Sachin Tendulkar. IND 38/2 in 18 overs

  • 4:57 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Another maiden over from Chris Woakes as batsmen are not looking to take any risk against him. India desperately need a partnership here to revive the innings and the two of their best are in the middle. IND 34/2 in 17 overs

  • 4:50 PM IST

    Ollie Robinson Continues His Dream Form!

    Image
    Credit: Twitter/@ICC
  • 4:48 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Updates: Cheteshwar is off the mark with a boundary. Another good over from Chris Woakes except for a loose delivery on pads which Pujara guided comfortably for a boundary. IND 32/2 in 15 overs