Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs England 1st T20I match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad. After registering a comprehensive series win in the Test series, the next challenge for Virat Kohli and Co. is the five-match T20I series starting from today. The series will also play a huge role in setting up Team India’s combination for the upcoming T20I World Cup which will be played in India later this year. India still have doubts over the no. 4 spot in the batting line-up as Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav are in contention to grab the spot. Also Read - Varun Chakravarthy Loses T20 Spot For Failing yo-yo Test: Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore Reacts

  • 7:41 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are now trying to rebuild the innings after the top-order collapse. Both players are playing cautiously and are looking to settle in the middle. India need them to stay in the middle till 13 overs as they have Hardik Pandya to finish off things. India 34/3 in 8 overs

  • 7:27 PM IST

    Live Updates India vs England 1st T20I: Another blow for India as this time it is Shikhar Dhawan who threw his wicket away. Poor batting from Dhawan as he just tries to break the shackles and miss the line and length of the bowler as Mark Wood destroys the timber to send him back to the hut. Team India is in massive trouble as Shreyas Iyer comes in to bat. India 20/3 in 5 overs

  • 7:22 PM IST

    India vs England Live Updates: Rishabh Pant is on fire! The southpaw has made his intentions very clear as he is adapting the aggressive approach. Only he has the audacity to play a reverse sweep to Jofra Archer for a maximum. Pressure on England bowlers now to put pressure on Rishabh Pant because he gets going like this then it will be huge trouble for them. India 18/2 in 4 overs

  • 7:15 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England 1st T20I: VIRAT KOHLI DEPARTS FOR DUCK! The Indian skipper rough patch continues as he tries to launch the ball over long-on by making some room but misses the connection. India are in big trouble now as they already lost their top 2 players of the T20 format. Rishabh Pant is the new man in as India are in desperate need to score some quick runs in the powerplay. India 3/2 in 2.3 overs

  • 7:09 PM IST

    Live updates 1st T20I India vs England: MASSIVE BLOW! JOFRA ARCHER STRIKES EARLY as KL RAHUL DEPARTS! Excellent bowling from Jofra as he pitches the ball full and Rahul in search of a drive edges it to the stumps. Skipper Virat Kohli is in the middle now at no. 3. The pressure will be on Shikhar Dhawan now to score some quick runs in the powerplay. India 2/1 in 1.2 overs

  • 7:03 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England 1st T20I: KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are in the middle to open the innings for the hosts. While Adil Rashid will start the proceedings with the ball as Eoin Morgan makes an interesting choice. Indian openers will look to take an advantage of the powerplay overs to score quick runs.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    Live Updates India vs England 1st T20I: Team India took a big decision to rest Rohit Sharma as Virat Kohli said he will be rested for a couple of games.

    “Probably would have bowled first as well. Dew is going to be a massive factor in the second half. Got to get into the game with the ball and restrict them. We were planning to do things like batting first in these conditions where bowling in the dew becomes a factor. It’s a good way to prepare for the World Cup. The next few months will be important from a team environment. Rohit is resting for the first couple of games,” Virat Kohli said during the toss.
  • 6:40 PM IST
    Playing XIs of India vs England

    India’s playing XI: KL Rahul, S Dhawan, V Kohli, S Iyer, R Pant, H Pandya, A Patel, W Sundar, B Kumar, S Thakur, Y Chahal

    England’s playing XI: J Roy, J Buttler, D Malan, J Bairstow, E Morgan, B Stokes, S Curran, J Archer, C Jordan, A Rashid, M Wood
  • 6:31 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England 1st T20I: England captain Eoin Morgan wins toss and elects to bowl first against India at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad

  • 6:15 PM IST