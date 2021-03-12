India vs England 1st T20I Live Score and Updates:

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs England 1st T20I match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad. After registering a comprehensive series win in the Test series, the next challenge for Virat Kohli and Co. is the five-match T20I series starting from today.

The series will also play a huge role in setting up Team India's comibination for the upcoming T20I World Cup which will be played in India later this year. India still have doubts over the no. 4 spot in the batting line-up as Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav are contention to grab the spot.

While in the bowling department the problem is even huge for the team management to find the bowling partners of Jaspirt Bumrah for T20I World Cup. Bumrah is rested for the series as Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the charge consist of T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.

On the other side, England players will look to use their experience of playing in IPL on the Indian soil to tackle the hosts. They will also look to balance out their playing XI for the T20I WC.

India vs England Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone