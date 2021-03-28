Live Cricket Score India vs England 3rd ODI

Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 3rd ODI match from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Virat Kohli and Co. will engage in a battle of supremacy in the final ODI against England who played dominant cricket in the second ODI. The hosts are expected to make a couple of changes in their playing XI as many are expecting Yuzvendra Chahal to replace Kuldeep Yadav. While it will be interesting to see whether Surykumar Yadav gets his debut cap or not. England might bring back Mark Wood in their playing XI in place of Tom Curran.