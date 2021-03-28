Live Cricket Score India vs England 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli and Co. will engage in a battle of supremacy in the final ODI against England who played dominant cricket in the second ODI. The hosts are expected to make a couple of changes in their playing XI as many are expecting Yuzvendra Chahal to replace Kuldeep Yadav. While it will be interesting to see whether Surykumar Yadav gets his debut cap or not. England might bring back Mark Wood in their playing XI in place of Tom Curran.

Live Updates

  • 2:04 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England 3rd ODI: Maiden Over from Mark Wood! Rohit Sharma struggles against the raw pace of Mark Wood in his first over. Wood could be the trump card for the England team in the series decider as his pace will cause some more trouble. Shikhar looks in full control so far. India 36/0 in 7 Overs

  • 1:53 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score and Updates: Good over for India as 15 runs come from it. Sam Curran misses his line and length and gets the punishment from Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Both batsmen looked in decent touch and finding gaps with total ease. England need to bring Mark Wood into the attack to unsettle the batsmen. India 31/1 in 5 overs

  • 1:48 PM IST

    Live score and updates India vs England: Reece Topley is inconsistent with his line so far as he is bowling some excellent deliveries to put pressure on the batsmen but a single poor ball is helping the opposition to release it. England need to break the partnership as soon as possible because if they get going then it will be massive trouble for them. India 16/0 in 4 overs

  • 1:41 PM IST

    India vs England Live Match updates: The second over witnessed a glorious cover drive from Rohit Sharma as he gets the room on Topley’s delivery. Apart from that delivery, Topley was on spot with his bowling during the second over of the match. Rohit and Dhawan need to score some big runs in the match to lay the foundation for India’s victory. India 10/0 in 2 overs

  • 1:36 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score: Good first over from Sam Curran as he gets a bit of swing from the surface which might cause trouble in the game. The Indian openers look solid with their technique in the first over. Reece Topley to bowl from another end as he dismissed Shikhar Dhawan in the last game. India 5/0 in 1 over

  • 1:30 PM IST

    Live updates India vs England 3rd ODI: Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are on the field as they have a huge responsibility to give India a solid start in the series decider. Rohit has failed to score big in the ODI series, while Dhawan is in decent touch. Sam Curran will start the proceedings with a new ball.

  • 1:16 PM IST

  • 1:16 PM IST
    Playing XIs of India vs England

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan

    England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
  • 1:09 PM IST

    Live Match India vs England 3rd ODI: Surprise! T Natarajan Replaces Kuldeep Yadav in the Playing XI as India play with only one spinner – Krunal Pandya. While England include Mark Wood in place of Tom Curran.

  • 1:01 PM IST

    Live updates India vs England 3rd ODI: England captain Jos Buttler wins toss and elects to bowl first in Pune as Virat Kohli’s toss curse continues.