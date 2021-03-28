Live Cricket Score India vs England 3rd ODI

Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 3rd ODI match from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Virat Kohli and Co. will engage in a battle of supremacy in the final ODI against England who played dominant cricket in the second ODI. Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali strike as India lose Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in quick succession, England hurt India with regular blows in the third and final ODI against England at the MCA Stadium, Pune. Earlier, Jos Buttler won the toss and invited India to bat first in the third ODI. While it will be interesting to see whether Surykumar Yadav gets his debut cap or not. England might bring back Mark Wood in their playing XI in place of Tom Curran.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan.

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk/C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.