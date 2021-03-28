Live Cricket Score India vs England 3rd ODI

Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 3rd ODI match from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Virat Kohli and Co. will engage in a battle of supremacy in the final ODI against England who played dominant cricket in the second ODI. Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali strike as India lose Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in quick succession, England hurt India with regular blows in the third and final ODI against England at the MCA Stadium, Pune.  Earlier, Jos Buttler won the toss and invited India to bat first in the third ODI. While it will be interesting to see whether Surykumar Yadav gets his debut cap or not. England might bring back Mark Wood in their playing XI in place of Tom Curran.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan. Also Read - IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli is Competitive Guy And Rides Emotions of Games: Jos Buttler

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk/C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India ODI at MCA Stadium, Pune 1:30 PM IST March 28 Sunday

  • 3:25 PM IST

  • 3:25 PM IST

    India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Updates FOUR! This one is better! Rishabh Pant is off to a good start at the moment! Tossed up on middle from Rashid, Pant goes on his knees and then paddles it to the fine leg region for a boundary. Second boundary of the over, three balls still to go. IND 151/3 in 22.3 overs vs ENG

  • 3:23 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: SIX! Bang! This has gone a long way! Adil Rashid bowls a googly on the middle, Rishabh Pant picks it and then deposits it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. India 137/3 in 21 overs vs England

  • 3:20 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: A couple of quiet overs for Team India – 7 from the last two. England’s slower bowlers are doing a brilliant job and are maintaining some pressure the hosts. On off, pushed to covers for a single as Rahul retains the strike for the next over. India 128/3 in 20 overs vs England

  • 3:10 PM IST

    India vs England ODI Live Cricket Score: OUT! BOWLED! Moeen ali removes Virat Kohli for 7. Another one goes and it is the wicket of India captain! Kohli looks stunned! He did not even know what happened for a few minutes. Flatter and around off, Kohli rocks on the back foot and looks to slap it but he gets beaten as the ball spins in and crashes onto the leg stump. A body blow for India. England crawling back into the game with 3 quick wickets. India need a partnership now. IND 121/3 in 17.5 overs vs ENG in Pune

  • 3:07 PM IST

    Adil Rashid is the ‘Man for England

  • 3:06 PM IST

    IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Adil Rashid removes Shikhar Dhawan for 67. Rashid does it again with the googly. What the legends of the game had told earlier that keep it simple and get wickets. Just what Rashid has done. Googly on middle, Dhawan looks to clip it to the leg side but ends up scooping it to the left of Rashid who goes to that side and gobbles it up with ease. India 116/2 in 16.5 overs vs England

  • 3:05 PM IST

    FOUR! Virat Kohli is off the mark in some fashion! Short ball on the pads, Kohli rocks on his back foot and then pulls it through the square leg region for a boundary. Easy pickings for Kohli. IND 110/1 in 15 overs vs ENG

  • 3:04 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England: A good start for Team India. They were on a roll as Rohit and Dhawan looked to take the attack to the opposition with their attacking batting. Worrying signs for England with the sun beating down, the pitch has just looked like a belter and they need to come up with something extravagant to pick wickets here and restrict the Indian onslaught. They need wickets in heaps to gain back the control of the game here. Can they do it at the earliest? Yes, they did manage to send Rohit Sharma back and that should just ease the nerves in the England camp. With such a strong start, how will India approach it in the middle overs from here? India’s captain, Virat Kohli walks out to the middle, he joins Shikhar Dhawan at the crease.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    India vs England ODI Live Score and Updates: OUT! TIMBER! Adil Rashid removes Rohit Sharma for 37. The googly does the trick from Adil Rashid! Brilliant piece of bowling and Sharma once again departs after getting off to a start. Googly on off, it spins in. Sharma prods forward and looks to defend but it beats the bat and pad and it goes onto hit the stumps behind. Rashid is over the moon and rightly so. Can England stop the run flow now? India 103/1 in 14.4 overs vs England