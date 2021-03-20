India vs England 5th T20I Live Match Score and Updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England Live cricket match 5th T20I from Narendra Modi Stadium. The two cricketing powerhouses India and England will lock horns to prove their supremacy in the series decider on Saturday. India won the fourth T20I to break the myth around losing the toss. The hosts managed to beat England by 8 runs on Thursday. While England have played inconsistent cricket despite taking lead twice in the series. It will be crucial for both the teams as it's major series for them ahead of the T20I World Cup this year.

India vs England Squads For 5th T20I

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan

England Squad: Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone