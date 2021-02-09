Live Updates

  • 11:40 AM IST

    Live Score and Updates India vs England: England completely dominated the first session of Day 5 by claiming six wickets. It will be a tough task for the Indian team to save the game. James Anderson ran riot in the first Tests and claimed crucial three wickets to put India on backfoot. India 144/6 at Lunch

  • 11:25 AM IST

    Live Score India vs England: Virat Kohli is taking the charge over Dom Bess as he slammed back-to-back three boundaries in his last over. The Indian skipper is also marching towards his half-century. It will be an uphill task for him to save the game for India. While England will focus on taking the wickets of the other players to bowl India out. India 140/6 in 38 overs

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Live updates India vs England: OUT! Dom Bess joins the party as he gets the better of Washington Sundar and dismissed him on a duck. India are in massive trouble as England are in full control of this game. Virat Kohli is the only hope for India but he definitely needs support from others to save this game. India 117/6 in 34 overs

  • 10:55 AM IST

    Live Score and Updates IND vs ENG: PANT DEPARTS as JIMMY proves why he is one of the GOATS in world cricket. The southpaw failed to repeat the heroics of Brisbane and departed on 11. Team India is currently in massive trouble as the pressure is now on Virat Kohli to save the game as winning’s look like an impossible task now. India 110/5 in 32.3 overs

  • 10:35 AM IST

  • 10:30 AM IST

    Live updates India vs England: ANDERSON on FIRE! The veteran pacer gets another wicket and this time he gets Ajinkya Rahane this time. India in massive trouble now and it’s JAMES ANDERSON who is doing the job for England like always. The responsibility will be on Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant now to save the game. India 92/4 in 26.5 overs need 328 runs to win

  • 10:26 AM IST

    Live Score India vs England: HUGE WICKET! Shubman Gill Departs! In-swinger and the ball went through his pads and bat and hit the stumps. An impressive innings comes to an end. James Anderson does the trick and Gill gone. 92/3 in 26.3 overs

  • 10:22 AM IST

    Live updates India vs England: Shubman Gill reaches his 3rd Test fifty with a single. He is playing tremendously well and will be key for India’s chase. The young guy has impressed everyone with his batting. India 92/2 in 26 overs

  • 10:12 AM IST

    Live Score and Updates India vs England: Shubman Gill is looking in fabulous touch and all eyes will be on him in the chase. It is a good opportunity for him to display his talent and win the game for India. While Kohli is playing the second fiddle to him so far to control the tempo of the game. India 78/2 needs 342 runs to win

  • 9:59 AM IST

    Live Score India vs England: MASSIVE BLOW! Cheteshwar Pujara Gone! Jack Leach does the trick for the visitors as he gets the big fish early. It was an excellent delivery going away from the batsman as Pujara edged it and Ben Stokes takes a comfortable catch. The pressure will be now on skipper Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill to take this chase forward. India 58/2 need 362 to win

Live Cricket Score India vs England 1st Test Day 5

Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs England 1st Test Day 5 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Team India will resume the massive 420-run chase with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle. India have already lost Rohit Sharma and posted 39/1 at Stumps on Day 4. The Gill-Pujara duo will play a crucial role to set up the game for hosts on the final day. India will also need Virat Kohli to get back to his best to keep their hopes alive in the game. Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root will bank on his spin duo Jack Leach and Dom Bess to contain Indian innings. Also Read - India vs England: James Anderson Triple Strike Crushes India's Hope on Day 5 | Watch Video

The Day 4 of the Chennai Test brought several twists and turns at various stages of the game. India resumed their innings from 257/6 at Day 4 as Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin battled hard against England to extend their stand by 80 runs. However, Jack Leach broke the partnership with an excellent delivery which Ashwin edged to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. The tail failed to give any fight to England bowlers as India were bowled out for 337. Interestingly, the visitors decided to not enforce follow-on after taking the massive 241-run lead. Also Read - IND vs ENG, 1st Test: India Captain Virat Kohli And Head Coach Ravi Shastri Give Pep Talk Ahead of Challenging Day 5 | Watch Video

While, Ravichandran Ashwin brought his A-game on the table and claimed a six-wicket haul on Day 4. England bundled out for just 178 runs. Also Read - Planning to See India vs England 2nd Test? Here Are Conditions You Will Have to Follow

Playing XI of both teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem.

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson