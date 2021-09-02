Live India vs England Score and Updates 4th Test Day 1

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 4th Test match live score and updates from the Oval, London. India will lock horns against England in the fourth Test of the five-match series in the quest to take bounce back and take an unassailable lead. Virat Kohli and Co suffered a massive defeat in the third Test match at Headingley, Leeds as the batsmen failed to live up to the expectations on a track which was better to bat as compared to the first two matches venue. The Oval is also expected to be a batting-friendly track where spinners might play a more crucial role than previous matches. As a result, there are speculations going around about the return of Ravichandran Ashwin’s return to the playing XI for the fourth Test.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Want to Show Virat Kohli What it Means For Us to Get Him Out, Says James Anderson

See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 4th Test Day 1 2021 Live, IND vs ENG live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch4th Test Day 1 live match, 4th Test Day 1 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 4th Test Day 1 between India vs England from the Oval, London here. Also Read - India vs England, Oval, London Weather Forecast September 2, 4th Test Day 1: IND vs ENG Likely Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing