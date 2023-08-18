Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ire, 1st T20I: With Forecast of Rain Looming; Toss Would be Key

Ireland vs India, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow IRE vs IND live updates here. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: August 18, 2023 11:41 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Ireland 1st T20I

LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I

Lots to look forward to when Jasprit Bumrah-led India take on Ireland at Dublin on Friday in the opening T20I. It would be an important game for a number of Indian youngsters – some of whom could be making a debut. Young Rinku Singh is very much in line to make his national debut. On the other hand, the hosts would also look to put up a stiff challenge for the Indian team. All said and done, eyes would be on Bumrah to see his fitness as he is making a comeback after 11 months.

Live Updates

  • 11:40 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Harry Tector has a good knowhow of the conditions and hence he would be a key player for India.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: With rain forecasts looming, India could opt to field after winning the toss. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 10:22 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Are you excited to watch Bumrah run-in full tilt after 11 months or is the prospect of a Rinku Singh debut more thrilling?

  • 9:45 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Harry Tector has scored 103 runs in two innings against India at a strike rate of 163.85. He would be one of the key players for the Irish side.

  • 9:44 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Young Ravi Bishnoi would be in the XI and he would be hoping to make a strong case for himself and cement his spot in the T20I set-up.

  • 9:33 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Since 2022, Arshdeep Singh has the most wickets in this format with 48. Ireland’s Mark Adair (46) and Joshua Little (45) are close second and third in the list.

  • 9:03 AM IST

  • 9:02 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: “I was bowling normally [in the nets]. It’s not like I am holding back. I am enjoying it quite a lot. I’ve done a lot of net sessions here. When my rehabilitation ended, I went home too and even practiced with the Gujarat team. I’ve done a lot of net sessions in a lot of places, and even played a lot of practice matches. So it’s not like I am bowling with a restriction or I am holding back.” – Jasprit Bumrah on his return.

  • 8:34 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: In all probability, Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson would walk in at No. 3.

  • 8:23 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: There are high possibilities of rain in Dublin. If that is the case, it will not be good for any of the teams as all want game time ahead of the ODI World Cup.

