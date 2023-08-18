Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Spotlight on ‘Captain’ Bumrah
live

LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Spotlight on ‘Captain’ Bumrah

Ireland vs India, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow IRE vs IND live updates here. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: August 18, 2023 8:35 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Ireland, India vs Ireland squads, India vs Ireland live updates, India vs Ireland live score updates, India vs Ireland live cricket score, India vs Ireland live, India vs Ireland live streaming, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I news, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I squads, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live score, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live cricket score, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live streaming, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live updates, Cricket News, BCCI
India vs Ireland 1st T20I

LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I

Lots to look forward to when Jasprit Bumrah-led India take on Ireland at Dublin on Friday in the opening T20I. It would be an important game for a number of Indian youngsters – some of whom could be making a debut. Young Rinku Singh is very much in line to make his national debut. On the other hand, the hosts would also look to put up a stiff challenge for the Indian team. All said and done, eyes would be on Bumrah to see his fitness as he is making a comeback after 11 months.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 8:34 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: In all probability, Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson would walk in at No. 3.

  • 8:23 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: There are high possibilities of rain in Dublin. If that is the case, it will not be good for any of the teams as all want game time ahead of the ODI World Cup.

  • 7:50 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson, who did not get among the runs in West Indies, would look to turn things around against Ireland and make a case for himself.

  • 7:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: There is Rinku Singh in line to make his national debut. He has got a national call-up after his brilliant show in the IPL.

  • 7:49 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Dublin T20I where Jasprit Bumrah would be leading the T20I side in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.