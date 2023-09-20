Top Recommended Stories

India-W Vs Malaysia-W LIVE Cricket Score and Updates, Asian Games 2023: IND Eye Winning Start

India vs Malaysia, Women's LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Stay tuned for all the match updates of IND-W vs MAL-W.

Updated: September 20, 2023 7:54 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India vs Malaysia, Women's LIVE Cricket Score and Updates:

India vs Malaysia, Women’s LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian women’s cricket team will start their Asian Games 2023 journey against minnows Malaysia in a quarterfinal match in Hangzhou, China on Thursday morning (6:30 AM IST). This is the first time the Indian cricket team is competing at the Asian Games. Cricket was included as a sport only twice before at the Asian Games in the 2010 and 2014 editions.

Live Updates

  • Sep 20, 2023 7:54 PM IST

    India Vs Malaysia, Asian Games 2023 Live: India have given direct entry into the quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2023 owing to their rankings in ICC rankings. Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the other teams that also have been given direct entry into the last eight.

  • Sep 20, 2023 7:53 PM IST

    India Vs Malaysia, Asian Games 2023 Live: Hello and welcome to the live match blog of the Indian and Malaysia match in the quarterfinals.

