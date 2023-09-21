Home

India-W Vs Malaysia-W LIVE Cricket Score and Updates, Asian Games 2023: Rain Stops In Hangzhou, Play To Resume Soon

India vs Malaysia, Women's LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Stay tuned for all the latest match updates of IND-W vs MAL-W.

India vs Malaysia, Women's LIVE Cricket Score and Updates:

India vs Malaysia, Women’s LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian women’s cricket team will start their Asian Games 2023 journey against minnows Malaysia in a quarterfinal match in Hangzhou, China on Thursday morning (6:30 AM IST). This is the first time the Indian cricket team is competing at the Asian Games. Cricket was included as a sport only twice before at the Asian Games in the 2010 and 2014 editions.

Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, (C) Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vatsrakar, Minnu Manni, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Malaysia: Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Winifred Duraisingam(C), Mas Elysa, Wan Julia(w), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela.

