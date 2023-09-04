Home

LIVE Updates – IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Score: Rohit-Gill Key For India In Chase

live

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 live cricket score and latest updates from Pallekele International Stadium.

IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Live Score

India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Match 1 Live: Nepal were all out for 230 in 48.2 overs against India after being asked to bat first in their Asia Cup 2023 match on Monday. Coming off their thrashing at the hands of Pakistan, Nepal were off to a good start but could not accelerate in the manner they would have liked to in the middle overs and towards the end. Wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh scored 58 but consumed 97 balls at the top of the order, even as his opening partner Kushal Bhurtel blazed away to a 25-ball 38 before rain halted play for one hour. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/40) pegged Nepal back with three wickets.



India vs Nepal (PAK vs NEP) Asia Cup 1s ODI Match Details

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Date And Time: September 4, 3:00 PM IST

India vs Nepal Asia Cup Pallekele Pitch Report

Pallekele International Stadium offers a pitch that supports spinners. There is something on offer for the pacers while spinners will also get grip and turn from the surface. The pacers are likely to get a lot more swing under lights.

India vs Nepal Asia Cup Pallekele Pitch And Weather Report

Rain threat looms large on the match as there is over 50 percent chance of rain.

