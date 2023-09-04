Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Score: Rohit-Gill Key For India In Chase

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 live cricket score and latest updates from Pallekele International Stadium.

Published: September 4, 2023 10:57 PM IST

By Faham Uddin | Edited by Faham Uddin

Shubman Gill

58* (55) 7x4, 1x6

Rohit Sharma (C)

69 (53) 5x4, 5x6

Gulsan Jha

(0-0-0-0)*

Kushal Malla

(2-0-8-0)
IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Live Score

India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Match 1 Live: Nepal were all out for 230 in 48.2 overs against India after being asked to bat first in their Asia Cup 2023 match on Monday. Coming off their thrashing at the hands of Pakistan, Nepal were off to a good start but could not accelerate in the manner they would have liked to in the middle overs and towards the end. Wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh scored 58 but consumed 97 balls at the top of the order, even as his opening partner Kushal Bhurtel blazed away to a 25-ball 38 before rain halted play for one hour. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/40) pegged Nepal back with three wickets.

India vs Nepal (PAK vs NEP) Asia Cup 1s ODI Match Details

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Date And Time: September 4, 3:00 PM IST

India vs Nepal Asia Cup Pallekele Pitch  Report

Pallekele International Stadium offers a pitch that supports spinners. There is something on offer for the pacers while spinners will also get grip and turn from the surface. The pacers are likely to get a lot more swing under lights.

India vs Nepal Asia Cup Pallekele Pitch And Weather Report

Rain threat looms large on the match as there is over 50 percent chance of rain.

Live Updates

  • Sep 4, 2023 11:16 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill has also completed his half-century. India just need 15 runs to win. IND 130/0 (17)

  • Sep 4, 2023 11:14 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: India are now touching distance of victory. With this victory they will qualify for the Super 4 stage.

  • Sep 4, 2023 10:57 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: 13 overs gone, India are cruising at 96/0. Rohit Sharma has completed his half-century and he is ably supported by Shubman Gill from the other end. IND 96/0 (13)

  • Sep 4, 2023 10:52 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: 12 gone, India are now at 85/0. IND 85/0

  • Sep 4, 2023 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: 11 overs gone, India are pretty much set at 77/0. Gill and Rohit lead charge for India.

  • Sep 4, 2023 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Powerful and straight from Shubman Gill. Brilliant lofted shot over the bowler’s head for a six. IND 61/0 (9)

  • Sep 4, 2023 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Sandeep Lamichhane comes into the attack and Rohit Sharma launches attack on the spinner. First he hits a four before clobbering a six in the next ball. IND 45/0 (6)

  • Sep 4, 2023 10:28 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Just like the first game, Shubman Gill is looking solid today too. But the challenge would be to sustain in the middle. Rohit Sharma finishes the over with a cheeky four. IND 31/0 (5)

  • Sep 4, 2023 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Both Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill come out to bat. Karan KC starts his unfinished over. Six runs come from the over. IND 19/0 (3)

  • Sep 4, 2023 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: Play to resume at 10:15 PM IST. It will be a full 23 over match. The revised target for India is 145.

