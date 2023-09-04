Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates – IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Score: India Bundle Out Nepal For 230
live

LIVE Updates – IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Score: India Bundle Out Nepal For 230

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 live cricket score and latest updates from Pallekele International Stadium.

Published: September 4, 2023 7:39 PM IST

By Faham Uddin | Edited by Faham Uddin

Shubman Gill

12* (5) 3x4, 0x6

Rohit Sharma (C)

0 (6) 0x4, 0x6

Sompal Kami

(0.5-0-12-0)*

Karan KC

(1-0-1-0)
IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Live Score

India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Match 1 Live: India will take on Nepal in game 5 of the Asia Cup. India’s first game against Pakistan was washed out due to rain. The team was in a spot of bother after being bowled out for 266.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill were blown away by Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf before half-centuries by Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya helped the team to a respectable total.

India vs Nepal (PAK vs NEP) Asia Cup 1s ODI Match Details

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Date And Time: September 4, 3:00 PM IST

India vs Nepal Asia Cup Pallekele Pitch  Report

Pallekele International Stadium offers a pitch that supports spinners. There is something on offer for the pacers while spinners will also get grip and turn from the surface. The pacers are likely to get a lot more swing under lights.

India vs Nepal Asia Cup Pallekele Pitch And Weather Report

Rain threat looms large on the match as there is over 50 percent chance of rain.

Live Updates

  • Sep 4, 2023 8:14 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: Sompal Kami comes to bowl and SHubman Gill welcomes him with a couple of boundaries. Four more to the right-hander. IND 13/0 (2)

  • Sep 4, 2023 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: The Indian chase begins. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill come to the crease. Karan KC opens the bowling for Nepal. Pretty tight from Karan. IND 1/0 (1)

  • Sep 4, 2023 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: Aasif Sheikh at mid-innings: I got the start and was looking to maximise it. Wanted to bat till the 40th over but that didn’t happen. We were expecting 240-250, but 230 is a good score and I think we can defend it. This is the biggest day for us. We are playing good cricket at this level. The six-metre length, the ball is doing something from that area, we are going to bowl in that area. Nepali crowd is all over here, we’d like to thank them. Everywhere we play, they come to support us.

  • Sep 4, 2023 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: That’s it! Nepal are bowled out for 230 runs. NEP 230 (48.2)

  • Sep 4, 2023 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: 47 overs gone, Nepal are now at 227/7. Just 3 overs left for the first innings to end.

  • Sep 4, 2023 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: 46 overs gone, Nepal are now at 216/7. NEP 216/7

  • Sep 4, 2023 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: Mohammed Siraj is brought into the attack. Poor fielding by India again as Nepal batters steal two runs. NEP 205/7 (45)

  • Sep 4, 2023 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: India need to dismiss Smpal Kami as early as possible. The right-hander has already scored more than 25 runs from his 40-plus balls. Nepal cross 200-run mark. NEP 202/7 (44)

  • Sep 4, 2023 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: Last over for Kuldeep Yadav and he ends with figures of 0/34 in 10 overs. IND 197/7 (43)

  • Sep 4, 2023 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: WICKET! Dipendra Singh Aree is out LBW. Hardi Pandya gets a wicket. Some respite for India. NEP 194/7

