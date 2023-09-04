Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Score: Kushal-Asif Off to a Good START
live

LIVE Updates – IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Score: Kushal-Asif Off to a Good START

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 live cricket score and latest updates from Pallekele International Stadium.

Updated: September 4, 2023 3:42 PM IST

By Faham Uddin | Edited by Faham Uddin

Aasif Sheikh (W)

20* (33) 4x4, 0x6

Kushal Bhurtel

32 (23) 3x4, 1x6

Shardul Thakur

(0.2-0-3-0)*

Hardik Pandya

(1-0-11-0)
Asia Cup live, Nep vs Pak live, Nep vs Pak live update, Nep vs Pak score, Asia Cup, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup Cricket, Asia Cup live score, pakistan vs nepal, pakistan vs nepal live, pakistan vs nepal score, Nep vs Pak, pakistan vs nepal live, pakistan vs nepal asia cup 2023, pakistan vs nepal asia cup match 2023, pakistan vs nepal live score, pakistan vs nepal today, pakistan vs nepal match, pakistan vs nepal odi, pakistan vs nepal scorecard, multan cricket stadium, pak vs nep, cricket asia cup 2023, asia cup 2023 match, asia cup pak vs nep 2023, pak vs nep odi, pak vs nep odi scorecardKeywords for Live Cards: Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score, Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score, Pakistan vs Nepal, Pakistan vs Nepal Live, Pakistan vs Nepal Live Scorecard, Rohit Paudel, Cricket, pakistan, nepal, Babar Azam,
IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Live Score

India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Match 1 Live: India will take on Nepal in game 5 of the Asia Cup. India’s first game against Pakistan was washed out due to rain. The team was in a spot of bother after being bowled out for 266.

Trending Now

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill were blown away by Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf before half-centuries by Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya helped the team to a respectable total.

India vs Nepal (PAK vs NEP) Asia Cup 1s ODI Match Details

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Date And Time: September 4, 3:00 PM IST

India vs Nepal Asia Cup Pallekele Pitch  Report

Pallekele International Stadium offers a pitch that supports spinners. There is something on offer for the pacers while spinners will also get grip and turn from the surface. The pacers are likely to get a lot more swing under lights.

India vs Nepal Asia Cup Pallekele Pitch And Weather Report

Rain threat looms large on the match as there is over 50 percent chance of rain.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 4, 2023 3:40 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: 50 run partnership up between Kusal Bhurtel and Aarif Sheikh. What a start this for Nepal. Nepal 53/0

  • Sep 4, 2023 3:38 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: Bhurtel survives an LBW call, courtesy of a DRS.

  • Sep 4, 2023 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: Excellent stuff by Nepal openers. Both Bhurtel and Sheikh are looking very comfortable now. Nepal 42/0 in 8.

  • Sep 4, 2023 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: This is a strong statement by Nepal after being blown away by Pakistan. India have themselves to blame for the situation as they dropped three catches. Nepal 34/0 in 7

  • Sep 4, 2023 3:24 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: A six by Kusal Bhurtel, this is great start by Nepal. They got three chances but are now making India pay. Nep 33/0

  • Sep 4, 2023 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: Another drop and this time Kishan drops a sitter. What is going on.

  • Sep 4, 2023 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele, Latest Updates: Well that’s the end of third over both Shami and Siraj are bowling really well so far, but Indian fielders need to pickup these catches to win the match.
    NEP 12/0 (3)

  • Sep 4, 2023 3:09 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele, Latest Updates: That’s the end of the second over and that was a good over by Siraj, Kohli dropped a dolly.
    NEP 8/0 (2)

  • Sep 4, 2023 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele, Latest Updates: One over is done and dusted, Shami bowled a really good over as the pacer created a chance of a catch.
    NEP 4/0 (1)

  • Sep 4, 2023 2:44 PM IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>