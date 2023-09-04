Home

LIVE Updates – IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Score: Aasif Sheikh Departs After Fine Fifty

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 live cricket score and latest updates from Pallekele International Stadium.

IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Live Score

India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Match 1 Live: India will take on Nepal in game 5 of the Asia Cup. India’s first game against Pakistan was washed out due to rain. The team was in a spot of bother after being bowled out for 266.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill were blown away by Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf before half-centuries by Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya helped the team to a respectable total.

India vs Nepal (PAK vs NEP) Asia Cup 1s ODI Match Details

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Date And Time: September 4, 3:00 PM IST

India vs Nepal Asia Cup Pallekele Pitch Report

Pallekele International Stadium offers a pitch that supports spinners. There is something on offer for the pacers while spinners will also get grip and turn from the surface. The pacers are likely to get a lot more swing under lights.

India vs Nepal Asia Cup Pallekele Pitch And Weather Report

Rain threat looms large on the match as there is over 50 percent chance of rain.

