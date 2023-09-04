Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Score: Aasif Sheikh Departs After Fine Fifty

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 live cricket score and latest updates from Pallekele International Stadium.

Updated: September 4, 2023 5:08 PM IST

By Faham Uddin | Edited by Faham Uddin

Gulsan Jha

23* (34) 3x4, 0x6

Dipendra Singh Airee

6 (4) 1x4, 0x6

Mohammed Siraj

(6.4-1-46-1)*

Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Live Score

India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Match 1 Live: India will take on Nepal in game 5 of the Asia Cup. India’s first game against Pakistan was washed out due to rain. The team was in a spot of bother after being bowled out for 266.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill were blown away by Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf before half-centuries by Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya helped the team to a respectable total.

India vs Nepal (PAK vs NEP) Asia Cup 1s ODI Match Details

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele

Date And Time: September 4, 3:00 PM IST

India vs Nepal Asia Cup Pallekele Pitch  Report

Pallekele International Stadium offers a pitch that supports spinners. There is something on offer for the pacers while spinners will also get grip and turn from the surface. The pacers are likely to get a lot more swing under lights.

India vs Nepal Asia Cup Pallekele Pitch And Weather Report

Rain threat looms large on the match as there is over 50 percent chance of rain.

  • Sep 4, 2023 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: Gone! A fine innings by Sheikh comes to an end. Kohli finally grabs one and Nepal have lost half the side. NEP 134/5

  • Sep 4, 2023 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: Poor day for India in the field. They have been sloppy. Dropped sitters and gave away easy runs on the field. Nepal will take that. NEP 131/4

  • Sep 4, 2023 4:53 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: Brilliant fifty from Aasif Sheik. He will cherish this fifty for a long time. Can he reach the three-digit mark. NEP 114-4

  • Sep 4, 2023 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: Kuldeep Yadav an Ravindra Jadeja have kept Nepal batters in check but Aarif Sheikh has batted beautifully. He is batting on 47. NEP 109-4

  • Sep 4, 2023 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: Another wicket and Kusal Malla holes out to mid-off. Jadeja gets his third wicket. Nepal 101/4

  • Sep 4, 2023 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: Aasif Sheikh is heading towards his FIFTY! 6 from this over. Nepal 99/3 (21)

  • Sep 4, 2023 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: OUT!! Jadeja gets another wicket and this time it is Rohit Paudel. The Indian skipper takes the catch of Nepal skipper. Nepal 93/3 (20)

  • Sep 4, 2023 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: MAIDEN! Kuldeep into the attack now and he even created a close opportunity on the last ball. However, Aasif Sheikh survived it. Nepal 89/2 (19)

  • Sep 4, 2023 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: 4 runs from Jadeja’s third over. Nepal 89/2 (18)

  • Sep 4, 2023 4:17 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE: IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023, Pallekele: Aasif Sheikh gets two boundaries in the over against Shardul Thakur. 8 from this over. Nepal 85/2 (17)

