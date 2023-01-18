LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Bracewell-Santner Give Visitors HOPE

  • Home
live

LIVE Cricket Score | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Updates: India on Top, New Zealand Reeling. Follow ball-by-ball commentary, scorecard and updates of the first ODI from Hyderabad. January 18, Wednesday. Check LIVE streaming details. 

Updated: January 18, 2023 9:16 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Mitchell Santner

55* (42) 7x4, 1x6

Michael Bracewell

107 (63) 11x4, 6x6

Hardik Pandya

(4.5-0-50-0)*

Mohammed Siraj

(9-2-43-2)
Shubman Gill produced a magnificent display of batsmanship to score a double century and propel India to a massive 349/8 against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Also Read:

On a two-paced pitch, where no other Indian batter crossed 35, Gill dished out an opening masterclass against a quality New Zealand bowling line-up to score 208 off 149 balls, laced with 19 fours and nine sixes.

On his way to becoming the youngest player to score a double century in the ODI format and fifth to do so from India, Gill had to overcome early jitters to be a dominating force in the innings. Be it in the first power-play or in the death overs, Gill was smashing boundaries against pacers and spinners.

Gill reached his first fifty in 52 balls, before reaching his century off 87 balls. He then went from 100 to 150 in 35 balls, and the jump from 150 to 200 happened in just 23 balls, with his overall strike-rate at 139.6, taking India to nearly reaching 350.

Brief Scores: India 349/8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 208, Rohit Sharma 34; Daryl Mitchell 2/30, Henry Shipley 2/74) against New Zealand

Live Updates

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st Score: Mitchell Santner following Bracewell’s footsteps as he is now touching distance of a fifty. The lower-order batters are giving the fight here in Hyderabad for the visitors but it might be too late for them to salvage a result. As I update, Santner completes his half-century!. 50 off 39 deliveries. NZ 285/6 (44)

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st Score: HUNDRED FOR BRACEWELL!! The crowd is on their feet as the Kiwi smashed a 57-ball century!! The overs are there, but going at a rate of 11 is a huge huge task! 43 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 274/6. NZ 274/6 (43)

  • 9:05 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Michael Bracewell is inching towards his century but it’s too late now. This is the knock, the visitors needed at the start of the innings. This is Dasun Shanka’s innings all over again! Gone in Vain! 42 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 260/6. NZ 260/6

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: 36 overs of play have been completed, New Zealand are now at 188/6. The Last man to depart for the Kiwis was Tom Latham. Michael Bracewell is somehow trying his level bit to keep NZ in the game. But the run-rate is way too much for the visitors to chase it down now. NZ 188/6 (36)

  • 8:02 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: New Zealand have lost half their side. Tom Latham and Michael Bracewell have a mountain to climb for the Kiwis now. NZ 131/5 (28.3)

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: New Zealand have lost their third wicket and the run-rate have sky-rocketed to over 8. India are in complete control of the game. NZ 89/4 (17.4)

  • 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: OUT!! Shardul Thakur removes Finn Allen!! The danger man departs!! Daryl Mitchell is the new man in. New Zealand are now at 70/2. NZ 70/2 (13)

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: What a big over for New Zealand!! 21 runs coming of off Kuldeep Yadav’s over!! New Zealand are now at 63/1 after 11 overs of play. Much needed runs from the visitors’ point of view. NZ 63/1 (11)

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: 10 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 42/1. The visitors have a lot of work today and as of now, the Men in Blue are in control in Hyderabad. NZ 42/1 (10)

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Not a single run scored by the visitors in 23 balls!! India are on top. Kiwis are now at 28/1 after 8 overs of play. NZ 28/1 (8)

