LIVE BLOG | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Score: Hosts Opt to Bat

LIVE Cricket Score | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Updates: Follow ball-by-ball commentary of the first ODI from Hyderabad. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST on January 18, Wednesday. Check LIVE streaming details. 

Updated: January 18, 2023 1:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

After clinically whitewashing Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma and Co. get ready for their next assignment against New Zealand. While the Lankans did not test the hosts, New Zealand – who are No. 1 in ODIs – is set to give India a real run for their money. With the ODI World Cup set to take place in India, these matches would be important.

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik/Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

NZ Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C, wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner/Dough Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson

Live Updates

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Score: Steady start from the Indian openers from Shipley and Fergusson. This looks like a good strip to bat on. LIVE | Ind: 10/0 in 2 overs vs NZ

  • 1:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Score: Rohit and Gill have opened. This is good, the management is not tinkering with the duo who have done well recently. They would be up against Henry Shipley.

  • 1:24 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Score: The changes were on the cards. Big opportunity for Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar to impress in the year of the ODI WC.

  • 1:16 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav: I have always loved playing this format as well. I’m looking to do well. Nothing changes, intent and energy remains the same. I try and play situations, whatever situation I’m playing at. Whatever the team demands, I go through the motions. It (getting crowd ovation) is nice, the recognition but you have to remember what you did to get all this, so I try to remain the same.

  • 1:13 PM IST
    New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
  • 1:10 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Score: India won the toss and opted to bat first. They have made three changes to the side. Hardik Pandya is back. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are also in the XI.

  • 12:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Score: Our LIVE session will start some time from now. We will have author and ex-sports journalist Biswajit Jha and Senior sports journalist Jaideep Ghosh joining us.

  • 12:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Score: So many changes are expected from the XI that played against Sri Lanka. We will update you with the toss and the playing XI soon.

  • 12:33 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: We are less than 30 minutes away from the toss. The two captains will walk out to the centre in moments from now. Stay hooked to this space.

Published Date: January 18, 2023 1:40 PM IST

