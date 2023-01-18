LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Finn Allen, Devon Conway Open Innings, India Search For Wickets

  • Home
Updated: January 18, 2023 6:03 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Devon Conway

10* (14) 2x4, 0x6

Finn Allen

14 (18) 3x4, 0x6

Mohammed Siraj

(2.2-0-10-0)*

Mohammad Shami

(3-0-14-0)
Shubman Gill produced a magnificent display of batsmanship to score a double century and propel India to a massive 349/8 against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Wednesday.

On a two-paced pitch, where no other Indian batter crossed 35, Gill dished out an opening masterclass against a quality New Zealand bowling line-up to score 208 off 149 balls, laced with 19 fours and nine sixes.

On his way to becoming the youngest player to score a double century in the ODI format and fifth to do so from India, Gill had to overcome early jitters to be a dominating force in the innings. Be it in the first power-play or in the death overs, Gill was smashing boundaries against pacers and spinners.

Gill reached his first fifty in 52 balls, before reaching his century off 87 balls. He then went from 100 to 150 in 35 balls, and the jump from 150 to 200 happened in just 23 balls, with his overall strike-rate at 139.6, taking India to nearly reaching 350.

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik/Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

NZ Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C, wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner/Dough Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson

Live Updates

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: 5 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 28/0. The partnership is building patiently and India should come up with an alternative sooner or later. NZ 28/0 (5)

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: 2 overs done and dusted, New Zealand are now at 12/0. Conway now gets off the mark with two boundaries. The visitors with a positive start, early on in the innings.

  • 5:57 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Allen gets off the mark with a boundary as Kiwis put up 4 runs in the first over. NZ 4/0 (1)

  • 5:53 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Finn Allen and Devon Conway open innings for New Zealand. Mohammed Shami has the new ball for the hosts! Lets Play!

  • 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Daryl Mitchell | That was good fun, amazing atmosphere here with all the crowd. They batted nicely. The way Gill batted was special. At the same time, if we can set a platform, build some partnerships and take it deep, you never know what can happen. (On Gill’s knock) Very special, to get a double century in one-dayers is pretty cool. For me, with the ball, it’s awesome to do a role for the team and bring some energy. If you bowl in the right areas, there’s a little bit of hold and a little bit of extra bounce. For us, it’s about getting ourselves in, putting some pressure on the opposition.

  • 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: It is not impossible but a daunting task lies ahead for the Kiwis. The bowlers were gone for runs and the scoreboard says it. They will be a bit tired but needs someone to play an anchoring innings to take this game deep. The pitch looks good to play on. Some balls are holding and some are coming nicely on the bat. A reminder New Zealand are without Kane Williamson. Will they miss him or the likes of Devon Conway and Tom Latham step up? We will find out soon.

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: A massive total by India! However, the credit goes to one man only, Shubman Gill! From the start to the end, it was the opener who made the difference. While others struggled to hang on, it didn’t matter to the youngster as he continued to play his kock in his style and reached milestone after milestone. At one moment after his 150, it looked like fatigue started to get over him but he went bonkers and in the final phase scored six after six to get his double-hundred. A moment to remember for him. India putting on a show at Hyderabad. They have a massive score to play with.

Topics

Published Date: January 18, 2023 6:03 PM IST

